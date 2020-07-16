BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials will establish a capital improvement plan (CIP) to help them budget for expenses of more than $50,000 during the next five years.
"Historically, we've tried to put money aside each year for things" anticipated to come up in the future, said Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
The CIP will be a more formal planning process for such needs, said Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
A report on the University of Wisconsin Steven Point's Center for Land Use Education's website summarizes the purpose of a CIP: It is a community planning and fiscal management tool used to coordinate the location, timing and financing of projects planned over an extended period, usually 4-6 years.
Capital improvements refer to major nonrecurring physical expenditures such as land, buildings, infrastructure and equipment, the report states.
A CIP not only should cover new projects but also "the maintenance needs of what we have" already, said Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
"The CIP is not an approved budget allowing for the expending of any funds, but a planning tool to align the needs of the community with sound financial planning," Boies wrote in a memo to the supervisors. "This planning is more critical in Clarke than other localities because of our pay-as-you-go approach" to funding capital projects.
According to the university's report, a CIP typically includes a description of proposed capital improvement projects ranked by priority, estimates of project costs and a year-by-year schedule of anticipated funding and financing sources. The plan is reviewed and updated annually to reflect changing community needs.
Boies discussed intentions of preparing a CIP during Monday's meeting of the supervisors' finance committee. Ideas for projects and other expenses to include in the plan were not presented.
"Oddly enough ... we've finished most of the projects" sought by county officials during the past decade, Weiss said. He mentioned school improvements as an example.
State code requires the Clarke County Planning Commission to make a recommendation to the supervisors concerning the CIP. The commission advises the board on how to handle land-use and planning issues.
Weiss said the supervisors want to hear the planning commission's ideas, but it ultimately will be up to the board to develop and implement a CIP.
Some localities' capital improvement plans are more sophisticated than others, Boies said. Usually, the more sophisticated plans are those prepared by larger, overall wealthier places.
Boies suggested that Clarke's CIP initially be small and "then we can build on it" in the future.
A timetable presented by Boies shows ideas for projects will be sought from county departments later this month. In September, proposals will be submitted for review by county planning, finance and administrative staff. They will then reviewed during a meeting of county department heads and constitutional officers in October. Feedback will be forwarded to the planning commission at that time.
In November, the commission will review and discuss the proposed CIP. It will then submit a recommendation — most likely for approval — to the supervisors, who will vote on the plan in December.
