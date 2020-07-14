BERRYVILLE — Clarke County plans to use some of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to conduct a study of its broadband needs, based on what effects of the pandemic have shown.
Out of roughly $1.3 million that the county received through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, $100,000 is budgeted for the study. However, County Administrator Chris Boies said he believes it can be done for $50,000 or less.
“The COVID-19 health pandemic has caused major disruptions to school and work environments” countywide, Boies wrote in a memorandum to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee. “The closing of schools, social distancing requirements and other impacts have highlighted the need for high-speed internet in all homes.”
Yet many parts of the county — especially those outside of Berryville and Boyce, the county’s two incorporated communities — lack high-speed internet access. A Broadband Implementation Committee is being established to help county officials find affordable ways to expand the service.
In 2016, the supervisors commissioned an original study of the county’s broadband and telecommunications infrastructure. That study, which examined internet needs anticipated through this year, resulted in the county updating its regulations for telecommunications towers. It also helped the county get a $209,513 grant from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative to extend broadband to about 100 households in the White Post area as part of a joint project with Comcast, according to Boies. That project has been completed
An updated study and plan are needed to find ways to help students “distance learn” via the internet, Boies wrote in the memo, especially if they cannot attend classes at school.
At last count, there were 199 students within the Clarke County Public Schools comprising 119 households across the county lacking internet access at home, school division Superintendent Chuck Bishop has said.
The county also must improve internet access to make it easier for people to telecommute — do their jobs online — and obtain health care services via the Internet, Boies’ memo stated.
Whoever is hired to do the study should determine “some concrete strategies” for the county to address those needs, Boies told the Finance Committee Monday morning.
In a phone interview later in the day, he declined to speculate on any strategies.
“We’ll have to wait and see what the (consultant’s) recommendations are,” he said.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said making broadband available everywhere possible is “a priority” for the county.
In the modern world, broadband has become “important to everybody,” added Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
