BERRYVILLE — Clarke County will hold a second Citizens Academy to help people learn about services the county provides, as well as what goes on behind the scenes to provide them.
The academy is open to county residents and business owners. It will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. one day monthly for 10 months, from September to June. Lunch will be provided at each session.
Topics to be covered include public education, law enforcement, community services, recreation, historic preservation and land conservation.
County officials value civic engagement and want individuals to know how government offices, boards, and commissions function, as well as how various facilities operate, according to Public Information Officer Cathy Kuehner.
“We want participants to walk away (from the academy) better informed about how county government operates and how it collaborates with its seat, the town of Berryville,” said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Participants in the first Citizens Academy last year "were enthusiastic about what they learned and the field trips they took,” Boies added.
Field trips will enable participants to observe up close the operations of various facilities, including the water treatment plant and the regional jail.
Citizens Academy cohorts are small enough that participants will get to know each other and network with county officials who lead the classes, Kuehner said.
The cost to participate in the academy is $50. Payment will be due on the first day of the academy.
The application deadline is at 5 p.m. Friday. An application form is online at www.clarkecounty.gov/CitizensAcademy.
Those accepted into the program will receive an email notification and class schedule from info@clarkecounty.gov.
For more information about the academy, contact the county administration office at 540-955-5100 or info@clarkecounty.gov.
