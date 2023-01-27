BERRYVILLE — Who’s more reliable in predicting the weather, a groundhog in Pennsylvania or one in Berryville?
Find out during Clarke County’s first Groundhog Day Celebration on Feb. 2 and, of course, in the following weeks.
Every year since 1887, a ceremony has been held in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, in which a groundhog named Phil has been used to predict the weather. If Phil sees his shadow and goes back into his burrow, the prediction is six more weeks of wintry weather. If he doesn’t, an early spring is forecast.
The National Weather Service has nothing to do with the ceremony. Neither does your favorite local television meteorologist. Rather, it’s all based on a Pennsylvania Dutch superstition.
It’s 204 miles between Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and Berryville. The weather there could be a lot different than it is in Clarke County. So it’s reasonable that a groundhog in Berryville will be more accurate in predicting the local long-range outlook. Right?
Tiva, an ambassador groundhog owned by a local wildlife rehabilitator, will search for her shadow during Thursday’s celebration at the Ruritan Building in the Clarke County Fairgrounds, on West Main Street just west of Berryville. Activities start at 9:30 a.m., with Tiva appearing at 10 a.m.
The county’s tourism office is sponsoring the event along with various partners, including the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center near Boyce and Valley Wildlife Care near Middletown, which is providing Tiva.
“We’re really trying to make it an educational program,” said county Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart.
“A lot of people don’t know a lot about groundhogs, or they have strong (negative) feelings about them,” said Jennifer Burghoffer, education manager for Blue Ridge Wildlife.
Groundhogs, also known as woodchucks, are large rodents. They’re considered a nuisance species, Burghoffer said, because of damage they do to property.
According to wildlife websites, groundhogs dig holes and underground tunnels in which they live and seek refuge. Their digging is often near a house, building or patio, so it can damage the structure or — in extreme cases — even make it collapse. They’re also infamous for eating grass and flowers in gardens.
Yet there are positives to having groundhogs around. For instance, their tunnels help oxygen get into soil, and their digging helps mix nutrients around in it, websites show.
“It’s important for people and groundhogs to be able to live together as good neighbors,” said Burghoffer.
Groundhog Day Celebration visitors will be able to learn not only about groundhogs, but other wild animals, too. Burghoffer mentioned that Blue Ridge plans to bring some of its animal ambassadors, including a box turtle, skunk and perhaps a flying squirrel.
Other activities planned include a coloring contest for children and youth up to 16 years of age. They will color a drawing of a woodchuck saying, “Happy Groundhog Day.” Entries will be posted on Clarke County Tourism’s Facebook page on Feb. 7. The public then will get to vote on the entries for three days. Winners will be announced on Feb. 13.
Burghoffer is excited about the celebration, which is free to attend.
“It’s a great way to engage the community” about the wildlife around them, she said.
