Four athletes will be inducted into Clarke County’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday night.
The Hall of Fame, in its 33rd year, includes 192 members. A reception, sponsored by the Bank of Clarke County, will be held before the Clarke County-Rock Ridge season opener that kicks off at 7 p.m. at Wilbur Feltner Stadium. The inductees will be recognized during the halftime ceremony.
Zach Campbell (2013)Campbell was a four-year letter winner in both track and cross country.
In cross country, he was All-Bull Run District four times, All-Region B three times and Group All-State his senior year as a result of his performances in meets. During this time he was a member of district, region and state championship teams. He was the team’s MVP his junior and senior years.
In track, Campbell took third in the 3,200 meters at the state meet his junior year. As a senior, he was district, region and state champion in the 800, state runner-up in the 1,600, and helped the 4x400 relay team to an All-State finish. Campbell was named The Winchester Star Track & Field Athlete of the Year for his efforts in 2013. He was the high-point award winner for the team his junior and senior years, setting the boys’ record for points scored as a senior.
Competing for Christopher Newport University in both track and cross country, Campbell was a five-time qualifier for NCAA Division III Nationals and a two-time All-American. He is currently head track and cross country coach for Poquoson High School in the Tidewater area.
Davey Hardesty (2013)Hardesty was a four-year letterman in soccer and lettered three years in football and basketball.
As a football player his junior year, he was a first team All-District utility selection. As a team captain his senior year, he was honored as a First Team All-District running back and defensive back, Second Team All-Region running back and defensive back, and Winchester Star All-Area First team running back, defensive back, punter and kick returner.
He served as team captain on the basketball team his junior and senior years. As a senior, he was selected First Team All-District.
In soccer, Hardesty earned First Team All-District, All-Region, All-State and Winchester Star All-Area honors as a junior and senior. As a junior, Hardesty was named Bull Run District Player of the Year and Winchester Star Player of the Year.
Hardesty went on to play football for NCAA Division III Bridgewater College and was a two-year starter.
Aubrey (Fletcher) Minogue (2013)Fletcher was the star of the girls’ soccer team all four years of her high school career and was a three-time Winchester Star Player of the Year (2011-13). Fletcher broke all of All-State player Danielle Moyer’s school scoring records. She was team MVP her junior and senior years and team captain her senior year.
Fletcher ranks second in Virginia High School League history in career points (456) and in consecutive games scoring (22 in 2012; Clarke County’s Madison Toone broke that record this year); third in career goals (192), goals in a season (72); career hat tricks (38), career assists (72); and is tied for third in assists in a game (5 in 2011). Fletcher led her team to the state finals her sophomore year, the state quarterfinals her junior year and the regional semifinals her senior year.
Fletcher continued her career as a starter for NCAA Division I Appalachian State.
Alex Sefton (2012)Sefton was a three-year letterman in football, basketball and soccer.
In football, Sefton was a standout linebacker, tight end and punter. As a sophomore, he helped Clarke County win the Bull Run District title. His junior year he was named a First Team All-District linebacker and led the team in tackles to help the team defend its district title. As a senior, he was team captain, again led the team in tackles, and was selected as the Bull Run District Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-District linebacker and punter. He was also a First Team Winchester Star All-Area linebacker.
For the basketball team, he was selected as a team captain his senior year, when he was the team’s starting center.
Sefton was also a captain his senior year in soccer, when he started in goal and helped the Eagles reach the state quarterfinals. He was selected First Team All-District and All-Region and Honorable Mention All-State. He led the area in shutouts.
Sefton played football at NCAA Division III Hampton-Sydney College all four years as a defensive end and tight end. He is now in his second year as head varsity football coach at Pungo Christian Academy in North Carolina.
