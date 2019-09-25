Two athletes who competed on State champion teams and two long-time contributors will be inducted into Clarke County’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday.
A reception to honor the inductees sponsored by the Bank of Clarke will begin at 5 p.m at the high school, followed by introduction of the new members at halftime during the Eagles’ football game with East Rockingham High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium. The Hall was formed in 1992 and now includes 173 members.
The following is a list of the inductees and their accomplishments:
Sophia Holmes (2009)
Holmes was a three-sport athlete in cross country, basketball, and track.
Her cross country teams were three-time State champions (2005-07) and runners-up in 2008. She was All-State all four years in her career, finishing ninth, second two times, and third.
In basketball, she started on the varsity team three years. In her sophomore season (2006-07) Clarke County won its first state title in program history. In her junior year the Eagles were Bull Run District champions. In her senior year she was team captain, recognized as MVP of the team, and made the Bull Run District first team.
Her greatest athletic accomplishments were on the track team. She won two State titles in the 800 meters and ran on two State champion 4x400 teams. Clarke County won two team State titles her junior and senior years. Most meets she competed and scored in three events — the 800, 1,600, and 4x400 relay. She placed sixth or better in these events all four years in track at the State meet.
Holmes finished her high school career earning 11 sport letters and was voted outstanding female athlete her senior year. She competed in both track and basketball at Eastern Mennonite University.
Lee Liggins (2006)
Liggins was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track.
As a football player, he was a three-year starter. He was named All-Bull Run District his sophomore and junior years as a punter and running back, and Bull Run District first team and Region B honorable mention his senior year. He finished his career with over 3,000 yards rushing and had 12 100-plus-yard rushing games. He was awarded the Golden Helmet award at the end of his senior season, recognized as MVP of the team.
Liggins was a starter on the varsity basketball team for three years. His senior year (2005-06) the Eagles won their first State title in program history. During the championship game, he hit five of 11 3-pointers to tie a State record.
He was a four-year letterman on the track team. He ran anchor on the school’s championship 4x100 relay all four years and was recognized as the fastest member of the team. He finished as the team’s high point athlete his junior year. The 4x100 relay won Districts, Regionals, and placed second at the State meet. The team took second at States. Liggins was again the team’s highest scorer his senior year, and the 4x100 team again won Districts and Regionals. They took seventh at the State meet. With Liggins’ contributions, the program won its first team State title. Liggins was voted outstanding male athlete for his senior class.
Kim Braithwaite
Braithwaite is being honored for her many years of service in the Eagles Athletic Association and organizing the multiple sports’ concession stands.
She joined the EAA in 2002 and served as the organization’s treasurer from 2002 to 2014. She added her responsibilities with the concession stand in 2006 and has since continued in that role. This includes buying supplies and making sure all concession stands are fully stocked with enough supplies and labor. Since 2014 she has been in charge of the many scholarships EAA gives out during senior awards, including heading up the selection committee and presenting the awards. This year EAA gave out $10,000 in scholarships.
Debbie Hardesty
Hardesty has been a figurehead in the Eagles Athletic Association for over 20 years. She began as the EAA vice president then transitioned to the president.
During her tenure, the EAA has given out thousands of dollars in scholarships, renovated and restored the baseball press box and concession stand, had an extremely successful Bluegrass series, and frequently helped with requests for uniforms, equipment, or other needed items. EAA contributed to the new 2019 football scoreboard dedicated to supporters Frank and Cyndy Journey. Coaches have open communication with the EAA, and her ability to recruit people to work and support Eagles sports programs has helped contribute to numerous State championships.
