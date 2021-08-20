BERRYVILLE — Wanted: More offers to design a master plan for the Clarke County Courthouse grounds in downtown Berryville.
By consensus rather than a formal vote, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday decided to issue a second request for proposals (RFP) after the first garnered only one response.
Recent controversy over a Confederate monument in front of the judicial complex is spurring the project.
In July, supervisors voiced disappointment at the lack of responses. They directed County Administrator Chris Boies to find out why there wasn’t more interest.
Boies then contacted architectural and design firms that county officials thought would respond but didn’t. Tuesday afternoon, he informed the supervisors of his findings.
For the most part, he said, those firms have been busy and didn’t have time to prepare and submit proposals within 30 days, as the RFP specified.
One firm informed him it doesn’t do projects involving courthouse buildings. When staff saw the word “courthouse” in the subject line, apparently they didn’t examine the proposal more closely and discarded it, Boies said.
Had the subject line stated something different, the firm would have submitted a proposal, he said.
Based on responses to his inquiry, Boies said he believes more firms will respond to the second RFP.
“Somebody out there has a good plan” for Clarke County, said Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence.
The new request will give firms 60 days to respond. Also, the subject line is changed from “Courthouse Green Master Plan” to “Master Plan for the Green in Front of the Courthouse” so firms won’t automatically assume its for the buildings.
Instead of just advertising the RFP, Boies said, county officials also will do more “direct solicitation.”
“We’ll send it (directly to vendors) who might be capable of doing the project,” he said. That includes firms of which they’re aware have done similar projects elsewhere.
Boies estimated it will take until November or December to receive any new proposals, evaluate them and choose the one officials believe is best to handle Clarke’s project.
“There’s no enormous hurry,” said supervisors Vice Chairman Bev McKay, who represents the White Post District. “We need to take our time to and do it right ... at an affordable cost.”
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett and Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass agreed, however, the project needs to get going sooner rather than later.
A citizens committee determined the monument, which features a statue of an unnamed Confederate soldier, should stay. Yet it determined that the courthouse green on North Church Street should evolve into “an area dedicated to both memorials and education” concerning the county’s history.
Ideas mentioned include erecting new monuments and/or educational materials, such as tablets or scrolls with historical information.
“Initially, any new memorial(s) should focus on remembering those who also fought or supported the Union in order to both recognize the efforts of Clarke’s African-American community and tell a more complete story of the Civil War,” a report issued by the committee reads. Over the long term, “the county may want to add memorials to Clarke County people or events from other eras.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.