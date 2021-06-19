BERRYVILLE — Recent legislation is forcing Clarke County to seek permission from the state for two existing split voting precincts in the Nov. 2 general election.
Approximately 4,100 registered voters in the Millwood and White Post areas are to be affected.
Voters will visit the polls to elect a governor, lieutenant governor, state attorney general and House of Delegates members. Some local offices in Boyce also will be on the ballot there.
With no discussion, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors recently gave county General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman authorization to seek a waiver from the legislation.
A precinct generally is the smallest unit of organization within an election district. A split precinct is one in which some of the voters cast ballots in one election district while others do so in another district, even though they're voting for candidates in like offices, according to a state government website. State delegate seats are an example of those offices.
It can cause confusion among voters, officials say.
In 2012, the General Assembly approved a change to Boyce's charter enabling May town elections held in even-numbered years to move to November in odd-numbered years, beginning the following year. The move to the November general election date caused a split in the White Post precinct, resulting in different ballot styles being needed to serve all of its voters, Bosserman indicated.
Because of redistricting in 2011 stemming from the prior year's Census, the boundary line for the 10th and 33rd House districts split in the Millwood precinct, requiring different ballot styles there, said Bosserman. Those House seats will be up for grabs on Nov. 2, she pointed out.
Last year in Richmond, legislation was adopted prohibiting split precincts, starting with this November's election. The idea behind the legislation, according to the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo), was to give localities the responsibility for changing local precinct lines — whenever the General Assembly completes redistricting — to prevent split precincts from occurring.
Redistricting efforts are postponed because of a delay in receiving 2020 Census data due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So boundary lines eliminating split precincts can't be created in time to meet requirements under last year's legislation, Bosserman said. As a result, the state is granting waivers, "but just for this year," she said.
This is what will happen on Nov. 2, as long as Clarke County gets its waiver:
• Precinct 301 (Millwood) will be split in a way in which 1,425 voters will choose a candidate for the House District 10 seat, and 386 will select a candidate for the House District 33 seat.
• Precinct 401 (White Post) will be split so that Boyce's 544 voters can choose town candidates. Another 1,753 who live outside Boyce will receive a ballot used elsewhere in the county.
"We're hopeful," Bosserman said of county elections officials, "that when the state redistricts ... we can redraw the precinct (301) line and make it the same as the state's (House district) line."
