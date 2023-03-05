Clarke County’s Kaiya Williams sinks a jumper as John Marshall’s Jaedyn Cook leaps to defend in last year’s 63-60 Class 2 state quarterfinal game that the Justices won 63-60 in overtime at Hugeonot High School in Richmond. Cook has signed with NCAA Division I East Carolina University. The Eagles will face John Marshall at 7 p.m. on Monday at Strasburg High School in the Class 2 semifinals.