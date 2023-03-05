STRASBURG — Just seven days after John Marshall had defeated Brunswick 87-37 in the Region 2A girls’ basketball championship game, Bulldogs coach Terry Stith made an unprompted prediction after losing 63-44 to Clarke County in Friday’s Class 2 state quarterfinals at Strasburg High School.
“These girls [from Clarke County] will have a really good chance of beating [John Marshall],” Stith said. “I think they can really beat John Marshall. John Marshall’s got size, but [Clarke County] has enough size to beat John Marshall. It’s going to be a very good game. I’m betting on Clarke.”
The Eagles certainly hope Stith is right.
At 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Strasburg High School, Clarke County (23-5) will take on John Marshall (20-6) in the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals. It’s a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal game that the Justices won 63-60 in overtime at Hugeonot High School in Richmond.
“It makes us hungrier [knowing we’re going to play them again],” said Clarke County junior Kaiya Williams on Friday night. “We’re going to try for greatness. Whatever the outcome, we’re going to give it our all.”
Both teams feature many of the same players from last year’s contest, as well as some key additions.
The Eagles — who rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to force overtime— were heartbroken after last year’s contest against the Justices, because they felt they should have won. Clarke County made only 17 of 32 free-throw attempts and missed numerous close-range shots as part of a 21-of-62 performance from the field (33.9 percent).
The Eagles were also dismayed because they felt Hailey Evans was hit on the arm on her potential game-winning shot after driving into the middle of the lane with 10 seconds left in overtime. The ball settled into the hands of the Justices’ Jerri Jones underneath the basket, well short of the rim. Jones passed to Kayden Jones, who fired a deep pass ahead to Yasmin Hall for a layup just before the buzzer that completed the scoring at 63-60.
John Marshall is again led by 6-foot-3 Jaedyn Cook. The 2022 VHSL First Team All-State selection had verbally committed to Old Dominion University when she took on the Eagles last year, but the senior has since elected to sign with Division I East Carolina University.
Just like last year, John Marshall dealt with a challenging regular-season schedule. The Justices went 7-1 in the Colonial District, which consists of six Class 5 schools, one Class 3 school, and two Class 2 schools, including John Marshall. The Justices’ 47-34 loss to Glen Allen — which has advanced to the Class 5 state semifinals — was one of just three VHSL losses for John Marshall. The Justices’ other losses are to Glen Allen’s state semifinal opponent, L.C. Bird (a 34-26 score), Class 4 Monacan, two Virginia private schools, and a North Carolina school.
The Justices looked unstoppable in winning their three region tournament games by an average of 70.3 points per game, but John Marshall’s Class 2 state quarterfinal game with Strasburg was more competitive. The Justices led 19-9 after one quarter, 34-15 at the half and 49-32 after three quarters in a 61-46 win. The Eagles went 3-0 against the Rams this year, including a 47-31 win in the Region 2B title game in which the Eagles led 31-12 at the half.
Cook led John Marshall with 23 points against Strasburg. She’s one of three Justices who are 6-0 or taller. Returning senior Khamaya Earley (6-0), who scored 11 points against Strasburg, and 6-2 junior transfer R’mia Crutchfield (L.C. Bird) are the others. The Justices also return Kayden Jones, a 5-10 junior forward who scored 17 points against the Eagles last year.
Overall, John Marshall is averaging 57.0 points per game and surrendering 32.8. As good as the Justices’ forwards are, Clarke County coach Regina Downing said the Eagles have to contain junior point guard Janiyaha Pickett, a transfer, and the sophomore guard Hall.
“From what I see, [Pickett and Hall] control a lot of the game,” said Downing on Friday night. “We’re going to have to lock down on the defensive end and know where those two kids are and keep them from penetrating, and keep everything in front of us.”
Cook (averages of 18 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in the regular season this year) is a threat anywhere on the floor, whether she’s in the post or on the perimeter shooting 3-pointers. She had 20 points against Clarke last year before fouling out with 4:24 left in regulation.
Clarke County’s 6-0 senior forward Keira Rohrbach played strong defense on Cook last year and had an outstanding game overall, recording 21 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three blocks.
Rohrbach (averages of 8.7 points and 6.2 rebounds heading into the state tournament) is no longer the only 6-foot player on the Eagles. She and 6-0 freshman Alainah McKavish (team-leading 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds) each made the All-Region 2B First Team. Clarke County also features senior Hailey Evans (10.9 points, 3.2 steals) and Williams (6.0 points), who each made the Second Team. Williams had a team-high 17 points against Brunswick.
Downing said her team is ready for the challenge on Monday.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Downing said. “I guarantee, we’re going to come to play. We’ll battle it out.”
The winner of Monday’s game will advance to Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. Class 2 state championship game at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. The other semifinal pits Region 2D champion Gate City against Region 2D runner-up Central (Wise) at 7 p.m. on Monday at Virginia High School in Bristol.
