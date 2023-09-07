The Clarke County football team will have a rare matchup with a team in a lower classification on Friday night, but the Eagles will not be catching a breather.
Class 1 Buffalo Gap comes into tonight’s 7 p.m. game in Swoope with an 0-2 record, but the Bison could just as easily be sporting the same 2-0 record as the Eagles. In Week 1, the Bison gave up the winning touchdown in the final two minutes of a 13-12 loss to Class 2 James River, and last week Buffalo Gap lost 28-22 in overtime to Clarke County’s Bull Run District rival Luray.
“They’ve had two really, really tough games,” Clarke County coach Casey Childs said. “Their kids have been battle-tested and played through four quarters for two games. We’ve got to make sure we bring the intensity that they’re going to bring to us.”
The Eagles will have to do without Carson Rutherford, who suffered an injury late in last week’s 34-6 win over Region 2A power King William and won’t play Friday. A wingback and defensive back, Rutherford led the Eagles in rushing last week with 12 carries for 127 yards and touchdown and set up Clarke County’s first touchdown with an interception.
Clarke County had four players rush for at least 70 yards and one TD in a 404-yard rushing effort last week. One of them was Wyatt Palmer (13 carries, 104 yards, one TD for the season) and he’ll step into Rutherford’s starting wingback spot. Moses Day (nine carries, 60 yards) will also play wingback and start at safety.
Buffalo Gap runs the wing-T, so Childs noted that this is the first time the Eagles won’t face a team that it looking to spread them out on defense. Conner Lawrence ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries last week and fullback Blake Robertson ran for 79 yards on 18 carries.
Led by linebackers Carson Chinn (15 tackles) and Landon Roper (14 tackles), defensive lineman Saia Tuivailala (14 tackles, one sack) and defensive back Will Booker (11 tackles), Clarke County is surrendering only 6.5 points and 104.5 yards per game.
“Their blocking schemes are similar to us,” Childs said. “They’ve got some decent size up front. [Lawrence] is really good at the inside trap game. He’s a guy we’ve got to eliminate.
“Defensively, we’ve been unbelievable the last two weeks. There’s going to be different keys, different reads, different alignments this week. I’m excited to see what our kids will do.”
On offense, Clarke County is also led by quarterback Tanner Sipe (15 carries, 199 yards, two TDs) and Booker (17 carries, 133 yards, two TDs).
“For us to be successful, we’ve got to control the line of scrimmage,” Childs said. “That’s the No. 1 part of the game plan on offense and defense this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.