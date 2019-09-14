STANARDSVILLE — After a scoreless first half, the Clarke County football team scored the first 19 points of the second half and defeated William Monroe 26-7 on Friday night.
Kellan Dalton kicked field goals of 28 yards and 27 yards to put the Eagles (2-0) up 6-0 with 1:26 left in the third quarter. Danny Lyman had a run covering more than 50 yards to set up the second field goal.
Quarterback Colby Childs helped put the Eagles up 13-0 with 9:38 left in the game. He had a run of more than 50 yards on the drive prior to a 25-yard TD run.
With 4:09 left, Childs connected with Lyman on a 20-yard TD pass to make it 19-0. William Monroe (0-3) scored to make it 19-7 less than a minute later, but Peyton Rutherford closed things out with a 90-yard TD run with 3:00 left.
For the Eagles, Trey Trenary and Brandon Hindman had fumble recoveries, and Jack Taylor had an interception.
For more details, see Monday's edition.
