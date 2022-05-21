BERRYVILLE — Clarke County has toughened its noise ordinance, making it easier for the sheriff's office to enforce.
Earlier this week, the revisions were adopted by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors following a public hearing at which only three people spoke.
A landmark Virginia Supreme Court case (Tanner v. City of Virginia Beach) in 2009 changed legal standards for noise ordinances across the state. In response, the county amended its ordinance to include more specific standards as to what constituted violations.
Still, the ordinance "didn't work," said board Chairman David Weiss. "Deputies weren't able to enforce [it]."
For the most part, the revised ordinance is intended to keep people from being overly disturbed by their neighbors.
A sound level meter will be used when deputies respond to noise complaints.
The ordinance prohibits nighttime noises above 55 adjusted decibels (dBA) that can be heard inside neighboring single-family homes between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. That level typically is between the hum of a refrigerator and normal conversation, a reference sheet provided by County Administrator Chris Boies shows.
Between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., the maximum permitted level is 65 dBA. That level is between conversation and the whir of a hairdryer or vacuum.
Those noise levels must be measured inside a home at least four feet from the wall nearest the sound source, with doors and windows closed.
Frequent exposure to noises of 85 dBA or higher can cause hearing loss.
The ordinance includes exemptions from the daytime rules for various things, including school athletics and band performances, construction and agricultural activities, church bells, public transport vehicles and firearms lawfully discharged.
Noise limits for cars, trucks and motorcycle motors and exhaust systems are set based on vehicle classes and speeds over and under 35 mph.
Sheriff Tony Roper predicted that vehicle noise restrictions will be hard to enforce, especially with vehicles just happening to be passing by a particular location.
If a noise occurs repeatedly at a certain time of day, and it's obvious that it's coming from a certain vehicle, the sheriff's office may be able to monitor that location, according to Boies.
Radios, compact disc players and other audio devices in vehicles, whether they're traveling or parked on either public or private property, must not be heard 100 feet or more away, the revised rules show.
Outside of vehicles, music and sounds from audio devices generally is limited to 80 dBA between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. and 75 dBA at other times.
Specific restrictions are included for vehicle horns, alarms, sirens and other signaling devices, as well as loud noises interfering with the operations of places such as schools, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, churches and courtrooms.
Ordinance violators will be guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor for their first offenses and a Class 2 misdemeanor for a subsequent offense within a year.
A Class 3 misdemeanor is punishable in Virginia by a fine of $500 or less. For a Class 2 misdemeanor, the penalty is up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.
Protests and demonstrations aren't covered in the ordinance.
"We can't take away a person's right to protest," Boies said.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay asked how the rule revisions affect the annual Clarke County Fair. Boies replied that most likely, "they'd have to follow the ordinance as it's written."
John Hurt, who lives near the intersection of Senseny and Janeville roads, said he and his neighbors repeatedly have called the sheriff's office about loud noises coming from nearby properties. He predicted the ordinance will help control those noises.
"I hate to call the sheriff's office every time this occurs," Hurt said, "but what else do you do?"
Roger Shuman of Parshall Road said he's "supportive of a more peaceful, quiet community."
James Harper of Locke's Mill Road said noise levels in his area have increased in recent years.
He indicated he thinks deputies have been lax in enforcing noise rules, such as by giving breaks to certain people.
"Enforce the rules. Get rid of the good ole boys," Harper said. When someone violates the ordinance, he said, "give them a ticket. Take them to court."
Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, also encouraged deputies to issue citations.
He said the revised ordinance won't resolve all noise problems.
"We hope it's an improvement," though, said Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
