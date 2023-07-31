Clarke County Training School–Johnson Williams High School celebrated their historic schools during a reunion on July 8-9. Because of the pandemic, the reunion was postponed for three years.
"But it was worth the wait," according to an announcement about the reunion. "Most people that attended said it was the best reunion ever."
The festivities included a dinner and dance with more than 130 attendees at The George Washington Hotel in Winchester. The theme was "The Motown Revue."
"After a delicious dinner, a welcome was given followed by a roll call for Classes 1942 through 1966 when Johnson Williams High School was closed due to integration. Afterwards, everyone stood as the school’s Alma Mater was sung by all," the announcement stated.
The evening featured entertainment provided by alumni, including poetry written and recited by a graduate of Clarke County High School, a stand-up comedian doing a rendition of Moms Mabley and Motown performances. Afterward, deejay Donnie Young provided music for dancing.
The next day, a cookout was held at the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Center in Berryville.
Proceeds benefit scholarships for students of CCTS-JWHS alumni.
