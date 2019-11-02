02SHARONKEELER

Sharon Keeler

Name: Sharon E. Keeler

Running for: Clarke County treasurer (unopposed)

Age: 55

Political affiliation: Democratic

Occupation: Clarke County treasurer

Education: Clarke County High School, master government treasurer certification from the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia

How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? Most of her life

What makes you the best candidate? I have worked in the treasurer's office for 26 years. I've worked in every aspect of its operations, and I know the procedures inside and out.

Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $78,000 annually with master certification, $72,000 without the certification/four years

