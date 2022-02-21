BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors has updated the county’s code to reflect population changes within election districts.
The update was based on 2020 Census data showing the county’s population increased by 773, to 14,807, during the previous decade.
Census figures show there are 3,082 residents in the Russell District, 3,021 in the Millwood District, 2,997 in the Berryville District, 2,880 in the White Post District, and 2,827 in the Buckmarsh District.
Each district met population requirements for not having their boundaries adjusted under state laws. Therefore, the supervisors recently decided not to make any adjustments.
With the county continuing to experience residential growth, especially in the Berryville area, Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence predicted at Tuesday’s board meeting that it will not be so easy in a decade to balance the population with district size requirements.
In another matter, the supervisors heard from Ed Carter, Edinburg District resident engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). He said crews have focused attention in the past month on removing snow and ice from roads, as well as removing storm debris and hazardous trees — such as ones in danger of falling — from roadsides.
Crews also have been busy repairing potholes countywide, Carter said.
“We expect many more (to occur) this month with freezing and thawing” of the pavement, he said. He pledged that when potholes form, VDOT will fix them as soon as possible.
“Let’s hope we don’t have any more snow,” said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
Weiss read a resolution of appreciation for Douglas Kruhm, who has retired from the Clarke County Planning Commission after serving on it since 2013.
During his tenure, Kruhm was the commission’s representative on the county’s Historic Preservation Commission. He also served on the Broadband Implementation, Telecommunications, Transportation, Policy and Comprehensive Plan committees.
He was “always diligent in his preparation and participation in all areas (in which) he served ... the county,” Weiss said.
Kruhm completed the Virginia Certified Planning Commissioners Program. Weiss said that especially enabled Kruhm to provide valuable knowledge and insight to the planning commission.
Also, the supervisors reappointed Diane Shipe as the county’s representative on the Our Health Board of Directors. She will serve a three-year term expiring in March 2025.
Based in Winchester, Our Health is a nonprofit organization that supports and works to expand its partner organizations’ abilities to provide health and human services, make services easily accessible and address unmet needs, according to its website.
