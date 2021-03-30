BERRYVILLE — It’s a dirty job, but it has to be done sometimes to keep a bigger mess from occurring in the long run.
To help protect the environment, Clarke County is asking owners of properties with septic systems to have them pumped out at least once every five years.
Septic systems are more common in rural areas than urban ones with public sewer systems. There are various types, but they generally include an underground tank in which fecal matter and other waste is digested through processes restricting oxygen flow. Occasionally, the systems must be pumped out to keep wastewater containing undigested solids from flowing into drain fields and harming the environment, such as by getting into underground water supplies.
On-site septic systems are among the top contamination sources for local and regional water supplies, including the Chesapeake Bay, according to county officials.
Since the 1990s, studies have shown an average of 40% of wells tested across Clarke County had coliform bacteria levels exceeding state water quality standards. Yet recent studies have shown 57% of samples had excessive coliform levels. That indicates the problem is getting worse, said county Natural Resources Planner Alison Teetor.
The county adopted a septic pump-out ordinance in 1995.
“But it’s never been enforced,” Teetor recently told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. Perhaps officials thought money more urgently needed to be spent on other things, she said.
Indications are only about half of private septic systems across the county have been regularly pumped out, Teetor said.
And, “we’re getting new homes (built in the county) every year,” she said.
Depending on tank sizes, pump-outs usually cost between $250 and $600, officials have determined. That is much less than the cost of installing a new septic system to replace one that fails due to a lack of maintenance. New systems typically cost between $7,000 for conventional ones and $50,000 for alternative, more elaborate models.
Because septic systems are underground, “people don’t think about them” often, said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay.
Some property owners may not be able to afford pump-outs, McKay said. He urged Teetor to try and find funding sources, such as grants, to help them.
Several area companies do pump-outs. A list is on the county’s website at https://www.clarkecounty.gov/residents/septic-pump-out.
With proper maintenance, septic systems can last as long as 50 years, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
