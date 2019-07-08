BERRYVILLE — A plaque permanently recognizing Clarke County residents honored as Veteran of the Year will be unveiled before the Berryville Town Council meeting Tuesday night.
The plaque is courtesy of the World War I Centennial Committee, which last year coordinated activities in the county commemorating the 100th anniversary of the war. It will be installed on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court, on a wall inside the wing housing town offices and which overlooks the veterans memorial outside the complex, County Administrator David Ash said.
Berryville Mayor Patricia Dickinson said she understands the plaque is made of maple and is 16 inches by 24 inches. It will contain the inscription on the award presented to Veteran of the Year recipients, part of which mentions that "their dedication to our community does not end when his or her military service is complete," she said.
It also was contain a commemorative coin from each of the five branches of the military, she said.
The perpetual plaque — as Dickinson calls it — is designed so the names of veterans honored in the future can be added to it.
Will Watson, who was chairman of the Centennial Committee, will present the plaque to town and county officials, Dickinson said.
The committee now is disbanded.
Dickinson did not know the plaque's exact cost, but she said she understands it was between $400 and $500. Contributions from American Legion Post 41, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9760 and the Winchester Marine Corps League covered the price, she said.
Cake will be served to those attending the ceremony at 6:45 p.m. The unveiling and remarks will start at 7 p.m. and conclude by 7:30 p.m., when the council meeting will begin, Dickinson said.
Each of the four people already honored as Veteran of the Year plans to attend the ceremony, Dickinson said.
Several potential locations for the plaque have been considered.
One was on the first floor of the government complex, but Town Manager Keith Dalton has said there probably was not enough space along a wall there to install it.
Dickinson has said she and other Centennial Committee members think the best place for the plaque is inside the large meeting room on the second floor where the council and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors meets. But the hall leading to the meeting room usually is locked when the room or an adjacent conference room is not being used.
Officials have said they want the plaque to be in a location where the public can easily see it regularly.
Discussions about the plaque have been held since late 2018.
Dickinson, who basically established the Centennial Committee, recently submitted to the town a formal Virginia Freedom of Information Act request for information on the plaque's status. Her request irked other council members. They said she should have just asked Dalton or another town administrator for the information, as council members usually do when they need information on issues.
