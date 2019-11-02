BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County football team took a huge step towards locking up a first-round home playoff game in the upcoming Region 2B playoffs on Friday night, but it was anything but easy.
Riding their defense's third straight dominating performance and a 24-yard field goal by senior Kellen Dalton, the Eagles slipped past Page County 10-7 Friday night on senior night at Feltner Stadium.
One week after putting up 82 points on Madison County, Page County had no answers for the Eagles defense.
Clarke County (7-2, 5-1 Bull Run District) forced three turnovers and held Page County star running back Mikey Cash to just 157 yards. Eighty-two of those came on two carries during the Panthers third quarter scoring drive.
Page County quarterback Trey Knight completed two of his first three passes for 26 yards. He didn't complete another pass the rest of the game, and threw two interceptions.
"We did what we had to do to get the 'W,'" Clarke County coach Chris Parker said. "They got some big chunks of yardage and offensively we stopped ourselves. Our guys stepped up and I'm really proud of them for that but on Monday we're gonna get back to work and get ready for the next game. We seemed to be out of rhythm during the game and part of that was how hard Page was playing against us."
Things didn't start out well for the Eagles at all. After taking the opening kick Clarke County fumbled on the first play from scrimmage to set the Panthers up in great shape at the Eagles 24-yard line.
Clarke's defense immediately showed it came to play. On Page's third play from scrimmage, from the 19-yard line, the Eagles forced a fumble to end the Panthers' threat.
On the Panthers' first four possessions Clarke forced a fumble, an interception and two turnovers on downs.
With just under eight minutes left in the first half Page County (6-3, 3-3) decided to roll the dice and go for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 31. The Eagles defense rose to the occasion and stuffed Cash at the line of scrimmage for no gain and gave their offense great field position.
Clarke quarterback Colby Childs and the rest of the offense didn't let their defense down. Childs started the four-play drive with a 17 yard run and Danny Lyman finished it off with a nine-yard scoring run to put Clarke up 7-0 with 6:46 let in the first half.
Page County got even with a four-play, 80-yard drive to start the third quarter.
Cash broke outside of the Clarke County defense on the first play and sprinted 56 yards. After a loss of two yards, Cash scored by breaking several tackles and took it in from 26 yards out to tie the score 7-7 with 11:03 left in the third.
Unfazed the Eagles came right back out and put together a 75-yard drive of their own. On second down, Lyman took the handoff and raced down the far sideline 67 yards before he was finally caught from behind and pulled down at the Panthers 6. That led to Dalton's 24-yard field goal that would prove to be the deciding points of the game.
With a three-point lead Clarke's defense was far from done, and it would take some great plays and effort on Page County's last two drives of the game to preserve the victory.
With 10:30 left in the game, Page County took over at their own 44, and five plays later the Panthers had third-and-7 at the Clarke 29.
Senior defensive back Jacob Weddle then made one of the biggest plays of the game when he stepped in front of a Knight pass and intercepted the ball, ending the scoring threat and returning it to the 47-yard line with 7:51 left.
"I saw the quarterback coming to the line and I saw him look over at the tight end so I just kind of guessed he would do that little dump pass like they did earlier in the game," Weddle said of his interception. "I got it right so I got a big play.
In addition to his interception, Weddle made numerous tackles for losses on the Panthers running game.
"I thought our defense played really good tonight," he said. "They didn't get a lot of yardage up the middle until late and I thought that was big. I also thought we did a good job of reading the options."
With 4:02 left in the game, Page County had one more shot but was 80 yards from the end zone.
The first play was a 26-yard run by Cash which put the Panthers out near midfield. They were able to get as close of the Clarke County 29.
However, with about 45 seconds left in the game the Panthers were facing a fourth-and-13 at the 33-yard line. Being too far away to try a field goal the Panthers were forced to go for it and the Clarke County sideline, along with the fans in the stands exploded into celebration when Knight's pass fell incomplete in the end zone sealing the win for Clarke County.
"This is just a good note to end the season on," Weddle said. "We're coming down to the end and I'm just excited to get to the postseason and see how far we can go."
Lyman led the way for the Clarke County offense, picking up 72 yards on eight carries and a touchdown. He also had 23 yards on four receptions. Childs had 47 yards on 14 carries for the Eagles. Cash led all rushers with 157 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.
Clarke County closes out the regular season Friday night with a road game at Rappahannock County.
