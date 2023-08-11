BERRYVILLE — Clarke County crews are responding more quickly to fires and medical emergencies.
Wayne Whetsell, the county’s director of emergency services, attributes that to more trained workers — including volunteers — being on hand when needed.
The average time for crews to arrive on the scene after being dispatched by the 911 Emergency Communications Center rose from 12 minutes 18 seconds in 2020 to 13 minutes 17 seconds the following year. However, it dropped to just 9 minutes 35 seconds last year, statistics recently presented to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors show.
Yet all of those averages were below 14 minutes, the average time that the National Fire Protection Association specifies firefighting organizations in rural areas should strive to meet.
Clarke County has three volunteer fire and rescue companies — John H. Enders, based in Berryville; Blue Ridge, based near Bluemont; and Boyce. Their forces now are augmented by 16 paid, full-time firefighter/paramedics and 14 compensated part-timers overseen by the county’s Department of Fire, Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management.
The department’s main responsibilities are coordinating the companies’ services and overseeing emergency planning and response countywide, its webpage shows. It doesn’t operate a fire station or rescue squad itself.
Between 2021 and 2022, Whetsell said, additional paid workers were stationed at Enders, the county’s most central fire and rescue company.
So-called county “career staff” are stationed at both Enders and Blue Ridge. Boyce has one employee it pays on its own using funds it receives from the county, officials have said.
Four shifts of four employees work schedules of 24 hours on duty and 72 hours off duty at the other two. That enables two crews to staff two emergency medical services (EMS) units providing either basic or advanced life support, Whetsell told the supervisors.
It also enables three personnel to operate fire trucks, with one person being left behind in case an additional truck is needed at a fire scene or an EMS call comes in while crews are battling a blaze, Whetsell explained.
Monday through Thursday, when volunteers are less likely to be available, one paid firefighter/paramedic is assigned a 24-hour shift at Blue Ridge. A part-time employee, when one is available, is assigned to that company for a 12-hour shift.
Approximately 50 volunteers trained in firefighting and emergency medical care help paid crews respond to calls when it’s convenient for them.
“Volunteers play a significant role in responding to incidents,” Whetsell told The Winchester Star, “as it is normal to have back-to-back calls” for which multiple people are needed to respond.
Fire and rescue services generally are having a harder time recruiting and retaining volunteers. People have busy lives, and fewer businesses are letting employees take time off their jobs to provide volunteer service, officials say.
Whetsell said, though, Clarke County volunteers have increased their participation in recent months, which has helped to lessen response times.
A retention and recruitment committee has been established to find ways to recruit new volunteers, he said.
It would be hard to determine which volunteer companies have the shortest and longest individual average response times, according to Whetsell.
Response times are based on where emergencies occur and whether crews are busy responding to other crises when they happen, he said.
“If they are (busy), we rely on our mutual aid partners to assist,” Whetsell added, referring to crews based outside Clarke County.
As long as call volumes don’t significantly increase, he anticipates the average response time in 2023 will be about the same as last year’s, he said.
