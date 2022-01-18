BERRYVILLE — Clarke County will be hiring someone new to oversee its emergency services.
Brian Lichty, director of fire, emergency medical services and emergency management, submitted his resignation, County Administrator Chris Boies told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Boies said Lichty gave no explanation in his resignation letter.
Lichty had been out on medical leave. He couldn’t be reached Tuesday evening for comment.
Donald Jackson, a firefighter/medic who officially retired in August after 21 years of service to the county, has been filling in for Lichty. He will remain in charge of the department for the time being, Boies said.
Lichty spent five years with Clarke County. He previously was battalion chief for the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management.
As emergency services director, Lichty coordinated Clarke’s three largely volunteer fire companies and managed their paid staff. He also provided support to the county’s Fire & EMS Commission, an appointed body that prepares and oversees strategic plans.
Boies said he, representatives of the fire companies and the commission will review the director’s job description before advertising the vacancy.
In another matter, the supervisors learned that most of Clarke County’s roads are in good shape following Sunday’s winter storm.
There remained a few icy spots across the county, according to Ed Carter, resident engineer at the Virginia Department of Transportation’s regional office in Edinburg.
Carter added that “our secondary roads are better off in this county than (those) in some counties.”
Senseny Road was an example, The Winchester Star found out while traveling it Tuesday afternoon.
The portion of the road in Clarke County, between Westwood Road and the Frederick County line, was largely clear. Yet the portion in Frederick, between the county line and Winchester, remained coated with ice along various stretches. Two VDOT trucks were observed trying to clear those stretches.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss said “VDOT did a very nice job” of clearing routes in the Buckmarsh District that he represents.
“Keep your fingers crossed that we don’t get blasted again (by wintry precipitation) this weekend,” said Carter.
According to the National Weather Service, there’s a slight chance of up to an inch of fresh snow late today and early Thursday.
Some computerized forecast models were indicating the possibility of another major winter storm on Friday. Although they acknowledged a chance of snow, meteorologists weren’t yet ready to make that their official prediction, the website for the weather service’s regional office in Sterling showed.
Also, the supervisors named Melinda Seals as the county’s Employee of the Quarter for the last three months of 2021.
Seals is the Clarke County Parks & Recreation Department’s childcare specialist.
