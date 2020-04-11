BERRYVILLE — An effort is under way to ensure that a former African-American community in Clarke County is never forgotten.
In June, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) is to consider approving the installation of a historical marker near Shepherds Mill and Castleman roads. The site of the former Bristow Bethel Baptist Church is near that intersection, several miles northeast of Berryville.
According to the DHR, the marker’s inscription is to read that “the African American community of Bristow originated in 1869 when Brister (or Bristol) Holmes purchased land near here. A public school (ca. 1883) and Bethel Baptist Church (ca. 1928) became centers of community life. Emancipated African Americans, exercising their newfound autonomy, established or settled in nearly 20 villages across Clarke County after the Civil War. Almost half of Clarke’s population had been enslaved in 1860, a much higher percentage than in other Shenandoah Valley counties, reflecting this area’s Tidewater-style plantation economy. Freedom for African Americans therefore led to a substantial reconfiguration of the county’s settlement patterns and built environment.”
Maral Kalbian, the county’s architectural historian, prepared the inscription.
Jim Caldwell, who lives near the former church site, is sponsoring the marker installation effort. He said he would prefer for the marker to say more about Bristow specifically. However, he said Kalbian advised him that the DHR is more likely to give its approval if the inscription relates Clarke’s history as it fits into regional or state history.
What is most important, Caldwell said, is that the former Bristow residents are remembered.
“The people came out of enslavement with nothing, but they were able to scrape together” money to set up a small community to try to improve their lives, he said. “If nobody did anything to keep the memories of these people alive ... it would be a shame.”
Bristow was “an integral part of Clarke County’s history,” Kalbian said, and the marker will help people learn about the residents’ “very heroic efforts.”
Along with the church and school, houses that were part of the lost community were demolished as redevelopment occurred. Newer homes have replaced some of them.
According to history traced by Kalbian, Holmes originally bought an acre of land from Alfred Larue in 1869. As African-Americans purchased other lots, the area became known by a variety of names: Bristow, Brister Station, Bristow Station, Bristoe and Bristo.
Bristow Bethel Baptist Church was one of the county’s few surviving African-American churches that became the centers of their rural communities after the war. The church was razed in January 2017 as part of a redevelopment. Efforts to find another location to where the church could be moved failed, according to an article in The Winchester Star.
The single-story, wooden-frame church was of Gothic Revival style and had a standing-seam metal roof, pressed-tin ceiling and unpainted wood doors and wainscoting. It is believed that the structure replaced an original church on the site.
Nearby residents salvaged some of the church’s relics before the demolition, Caldwell said. He has one of its pews.
If the marker is approved, the Virginia Department of Transportation will install it, Kalbian said.
Still, the marker must be paid for privately. It will cost about $1,700, Caldwell said. Fundraising likely will be necessary, perhaps with the Clarke County Historical Association’s help, he said.
“We support (installing) markers that let people know about little-known aspects of local history,” said Nathan Stalvey, executive director of the historical association.
“A few of the neighbors have already said they would contribute,” Caldwell continued. “If and when the marker is approved, I would notify the rest of the neighbors in proximity. And, I know there are corporate sponsors who have been ... financial supporters of efforts such as this one.”
