BERRYVILLE — It's never too late to be recognized for your accomplishments, according to Clarke County officials.
During a luncheon at the Millwood Country Club on Friday, former county Planning Director Charles "Chuck" Johnston will be presented the "2021 Wingate Mackay-Smith Clarke County Land Conservation Award” for his involvement in developing the county's conservation easement program.
"He was so instrumental in getting the program started," said Alison Teetor, who remains involved with the Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority (CEA) after recently retiring as the county's natural resources planner.
Johnston was the planning director for 22 years before leaving in late 2011 to take a similar position in Calvert County, Maryland. He currently is director of Fredericksburg's Community Planning and Building Department.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors established the easement program in June 2002. Basically, the program helps the county retain its rural character and natural scenery. The CEA recorded its first easement in 2003.
Conservation easements are voluntary pacts negotiated between landowners and public agencies or other organizations. Owners agree to certain restrictions on how their property can be used and developed. In return, they receive payment and often various income and estate tax benefits.
In terms of its physical size, Clarke County is Virginia's eighth smallest county. Approximately 26,790 — or roughly 25% — of its 113,920 acres are now permanently protected through easements.
That includes land protected through the efforts of other entities, including the Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) and the Virginia Outdoors Foundation. Teetor estimated that about 8,500 acres have been protected directly through the county's program.
More than 244 acres were added to Clarke County's protected lands last year. Among them were 181 heavily forested acres along Mt. Carmel Road, a designated Virginia Scenic Byway.
The amount of Clarke County acreage under easements is comparable to regional figures. Overall, 25% of land within the PEC's nine-county service area is protected. That's a total of 433,132 acres within Albemarle, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
"Although there are a number of good programs in our region, Clarke County is an incredible example of how a county can successfully run a land conservation program," said PEC Conservation Director Mike Kane.
He called it "the right program for the right to community to conserve the right resources," and a model for other counties to follow.
Kane said, for example, the county does an excellent job of finding sources of funding to purchase easements, including state and federal dollars.
"It takes a lot of persistence and professionalism," he said. "It's an incredible accomplishment for a small county like Clarke."
In April 2012, after Johnston left for Maryland, former Gov. Bob McDonnell presented the CEA with an Environmental Excellence Award. Along with recognizing efforts to protect and preserve land, the award honored the county for creating a way to enable landowners who might not meet criteria of other conservation programs to place smaller parcels into easements.
Johnston couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday.
In 2015, the CEA established the Land Conservation Award to honor individuals, groups and organizations for their significant contributions toward preserving open spaces in the county. The annual award also is intended to bring attention to the need for land conservation and the role easements play in preserving natural and historic resources.
Mackay-Smith was the award's first recipient. Along with working with the supervisors to establish the CEA, she helped to negotiate its first easement purchase: Historic Greenway Court, the Colonial-era home of Lord Thomas Fairfax.
Other previous recipients include Holy Cross Abbey (2015); G. Robert Lee, Margaret Maizel, Robert Mitchell and A.R. “Pete” Dunning (2016); Melvin Kohn (2017); Joe and Denise Sipe (2018); J. Michael Hobert (2019); and the American Battlefield Trust and Shenandoah University (2020).
More information about conservation easements can be obtained online at clarkelandconservation.org.
