Kayla Sprincis’ high school swimming career finished in fitting fashion on Thursday night.
The Clarke County senior won the 500-yard freestyle state championship at the Class 2/1 state swimming meet at SwimRVA in Richmond to become the only girl or boy in the history of the five area high schools to win three state swimming titles.
Sprincis captured the 500 free each of the last three years, and on Thursday the school record-holder in the event swam her two fastest high school times since her sophomore year in doing so. Sprincis recorded a time of 5 minutes, 20.68 seconds in the morning preliminaries, and she was even faster in the finals with a time of 5:20.38.
Making her accomplishment even more impressive was that Sprincis was practically swimming against herself. Sprincis — who recorded times of 5:20.71 to win last year after setting the school record of 5:12.65 as a sophomore — won by a whopping 32.09 seconds, a margin larger than the difference between second and eighth.
Galax junior Mia Llamas had a time that was only 1.48 seconds behind Sprincis last year, but she wisely chose a different path at this year’s meet. Llamas (1:57.96) and Sprincis (2:00.61) again placed first and second, respectively, in the 200 free, but Llamas chose to compete in the 100 backstroke for her second individual event this year, winning that by 2.5 seconds.
Sprincis said it was special to finish her career with another title in the event that means so much to her.
“I just tried to go as fast as I can and do the best I can,” said Sprincis in a phone interview Thursday night. “[The 500] is a very important event to me.”
Sprincis also swam the anchor leg on Clarke County’s fifth-place 400 free relay team to lead the Eagles to eighth place out of 29 scoring teams. Bruton won with 232 points and Radford was second with 199.
In the boys’ meet, Clarke County scored 137 points to place sixth. Radford won with 311 points and Bruton was second with 204.
In the 200 free, Sprincis also recorded her fastest time in that event since her sophomore year. Sprincis felt having a normal high school season compared to last year’s abbreviated one helped her times this year.
“I’m happy with my performance in the 200,” Sprincis said. “I went out and swam the best I could.”
Sprincis teamed with freshmen Maya Pitts, Rebecca Spitler and Noelle Whalen to place fifth in the 400 free relay in 4:22.74 after the team improved on their seed time by four seconds with a 4:22.05 in the prelims. Clarke didn’t have enough girls’ swimmers to put a relay team together last year, much less have one compete in the state meet.
“It was really cool to see the team be a bit bigger so we can have the relays, because relays are a big part of the meets and a big part of the team,” Sprincis said.
Sprincis said she plans on focusing on academics in college — the University of Virginia is her top choice right now — but she won’t forget what her swimming career has meant to her.
“Swimming has been a big part of my life,” she said. “I’m very happy I could be on this team and go to these meets.”
Clarke County coach Carol Marshall said Sprincis has certainly meant a lot to the Eagles.
“She’s definitely a positive role model for Clarke swimming,” Marshall said. “She has great work ethic. She helped to lead the younger swimmers this year and last year with how to stay on task. She’s not one to mess around. She likes to get in the pool and get it done, and get out of there. She’s there to work, and that sets an example for everybody.
“For her senior year, I think this was a nice way to end her season with us. I’m pleased with her performance. No disappointment, no what ifs. She finished strong.”
Whalen (sixth in the 100 fly, 1:06.00) and Pitts (seventh in the 200 IM, 2:29.48; eighth in the 100 fly, 1:07.60) also earned individual All-State honors for placing in the top eight. Pitts recorded times of 2:27.78 in the 200 IM and 1:05.73 in the 100 fly in the prelims.
Others scoring performances for the Eagles came from Whalen in the 200 IM (12th in 2:32.95, 2:31.19 in prelims); and the 200 medley team of Whalen, freshman Kyleigh Goforth, Pitts and freshman Leah Mitchell (13th in 2:20.02, 2:17.05 in prelims).
“The girls did remarkably well,” Marshall said. “We were really happy with their placement, being such a young team. A couple of them were really nervous, being in a big venue. But Kayla was a great anchor for keeping them grounded.”
The Clarke County boys had finished in the top four at the state meet for seven straight years. The Eagles missed out on some points on Thursday after having two disqualifications.
All three of the Eagles’ relays earned All-State honors and two boys earned individual All-State honors.
The 200 free relay team of sophomore Jefferson Fairbanks, junior Dylan Rosenbohm, sophomore Ron Martin and senior Liam Whalen placed fourth in 1:40.83; the 400 free relay team of Fairbanks, sophomore Patrick Whalen, freshman Ryan Hooks and Liam Whalen placed fourth in 3:47.61; and the 200 medley relay team of Hooks, junior Lucas Welch, Fairbanks and Martin placed fifth in 1:58.58 (1:58.07 in prelims).
“Jefferson swam the first leg of the 400 free relay in prelims with his goggles down around his nose, and he still managed to swim a personal best,” Marshall said. “One of the things I told all the swimmers before the meet was that every swimmer is going to contribute to our team score today. Every person is important, and you need to take pride in what you’re doing and be proud of your result. Our swimmers didn’t want to let their teammates down. It was truly a team effort.”
The team’s only senior Liam Whalen placed fourth (All-State) in the 200 freestyle (1:59.70) and 11th in the 100 free (56.11, 55.85 prelims).
“Liam did well,” Marshall said. “He had some really strong anchor finishes for us. He’s going to be missed. He’s a quiet leader for us. He’s not very boisterous. He leads more by example, and the boys all respected him.”
Fairbanks placed sixth (All-State) in the 50 free in 23.61 (23.17 prelims).
Other scoring performers were Patrick Whalen in the 200 IM (10th in 2:32.45); Rosenbohm in the 100 fly (12th in 1:12.44); Welch in the 100 breast (15th in 1:23.45, 1:21.46 prelims); and sophomore Joseph Ziercher in the 100 backstroke (16th in 1:19.60, 1:18.14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.