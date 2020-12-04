The administrative teams at Clarke County High School and Clarke County Public Schools will recommend to the CCPS School Board that the 2020-21 wrestling and sideline cheer seasons be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a letter written by CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop that was posted on Twitter on Friday.
The CCPS School Board is next scheduled to meet on Dec. 14, but the letter did not state if that’s when the fate of the sports will be decided.
While Bishop’s letter indicates no final decision has been made, Clarke County wrestling coach Jon VanSice said in a phone interview that from his understanding, it’s unlikely that a wrestling season can be salvaged.
“The [physical] nature of the sport, I’m not surprised [by the recommendation],” VanSice said. “Still, I wish it wouldn’t happen. You’ve got to feel for the seniors, guys [who likely aren’t] going to have their final season. They’re being hurt by something they can’t control.”
The letter also states that the first play date for Clarke interscholastic competition will be pushed back until Jan. 8 at the earliest.
Clarke County director of athletics Casey Childs could not be reached for comment on Friday.
The Virginia High School League sideline cheer season is set to begin Monday and the wrestling season is set to begin on Dec. 14. In Bishop’s letter, the reasons given for cancelling wrestling are health and safety concerns. The reasons given for sideline cheer are due to restrictions on the number of people who may attend an event and the required health and safety protocols.
The VHSL basketball season also is set to begin on Monday. Bishop’s letter states that tryouts will not start until Dec. 14. It goes on to say that based on the number of interested students, coaches will conduct the tryouts in smaller pods. Once teams are selected, they will continue to practice and work out under the same guidelines that have been in place since the summer.
Each participating student and their parent will be asked to review and sign a COVID-19 waiver prior to participating in winter sports.
Bishop’s letter noted that COVID-19 cases are rising in Virginia and in Clarke County, and that he has been in contact with Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene, who recommends that high-risk activities should be limited until community vaccination is well underway. Because it’s indoors and involves long stretches of close, physical contact, wrestling is considered a particularly high-risk sport for potential COVID-19 transmission.
Bishop also pointed out that 37 VHSL schools across 20 school divisions have opted out of winter sports. Locally, Frederick County Public Schools and Winchester Public Schools are postponing their entire winter sports seasons and will re-evaluate the status of winter sports when they return from their respective winter breaks on Jan. 4.
“Athletics, co-curricular and extracurricular activities are an integral part of student’s school experience, and the decision to recommend canceling two sports for the winter season did not come easily,” Bishop wrote. “We are all navigating a world that is not familiar to any of us.”
Clarke County was scheduled to begin its wrestling regular season on Dec. 30, the first of seven competition dates. Under the school’s new scheduling guidelines the Eagles would only get five matches in even if a regular season could be scheduled, all duals. For comparison’s sake, four-time state champion and 2018 graduate Bryan Wallace averaged 57 matches a year during his career.
“It wasn’t going to be much of a season,” VanSice said.
VanSice suspects a lot of wrestling teams will be sidelined this winter.
“Everyone is delaying and delaying and putting it off, and sooner or later you have to make a decision,” VanSice said. “Things sure aren’t going in a good direction anywhere.
“Just the nature of our sport is our own worst enemy I guess in this situation. The reason we all like the sport and do the sport so much is our downfall, apparently.”
Clarke County swimming practice is scheduled to start on Dec. 14 as originally scheduled.
In terms of scheduled events, the two basketball teams have six of their 14 games scheduled prior to Jan. 8. The swimming team does not have anything scheduled until Jan. 9.
