BERRYVILLE — The clerks of two state-administered courts in Clarke County are seeking $3,000 pay raises from the county for themselves and their assistants, maintaining they are underpaid.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee is considering their requests as it scrutinizes county departments’ budget submissions for the new fiscal year that will start July 1. The raises are not part of the county’s fiscal 2021 budget proposal.
Anything that the county would provide the clerks and their assistants would be considered a supplement to their state salaries. Legislation adopted by the General Assembly in 2008 enables counties to supplement salaries of court employees working on the counties’ behalf.
Julie Aemmer, clerk of the county’s General District Court, and Sherri Allen, clerk of the county’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, are each asking the county for $6,000 which they intend to split evenly among themselves and their lone assistants. That is a total of $12,000.
“This would be a deserving gesture to show how valued these employees are to the county, and they are just as deserving as similar employees in the courthouse,” the clerks wrote on budget request forms.
Although the finance committee has not yet made a recommendation concerning the supplements, supervisors’ Chairman David Weiss understands the clerks’ rationale.
“[It’s] not that much money ... in the greater scheme” of things, said Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District. “But it’s a lot of money to them.”
Aemmer and Allen wrote that general district and J&DR court employees, whose salaries are based on numbers of court filings, are underpaid compared to circuit court employees, whose salaries are based on their localities’ populations.
According to County Administrator Chris Boies, Aemmer’s annual salary is $44,938, and her assistant’s salary is $32,212. Allen’s salary is $41,576, and her assistant’s salary is $31,887. Hired by the General District Court clerk’s office in December 2011, Aemmer was promoted to clerk in January 2019. Allen was hired by the J&DR court clerk’s office in April 2014 and promoted to clerk in October 2015.
In comparison, the Circuit Court clerk’s current annual salary is $104,215. The court’s chief deputy is earning $49,093 a year, and the other deputy is earning $31,226, Boies wrote in an email to The Winchester Star.
Aemmer’s and Allen’s justifications for the county salary supplements were identical.
“It is difficult to hire and retain qualified people” to work in the clerks’ offices, they wrote on their forms. Virginia has no system of merit pay increases, and it takes General Assembly action for District Court employees to receive pay hikes, they mentioned.
“Unfortunately, these cost of living increases are not granted every year,” they continued. Furthermore, as of last July, “our district was granted three additional judgeships, which means additional work without additional staff to handle the work.”
The clerks wrote that at times when they have been without assistants, due to resignations or family leave requests, they have worked alone in their offices for as much as 14 weeks straight. They were “expected to fulfill our duties and remain open to the public for regular business hours regardless of the staff shortage.”
Also, they mentioned, together they have collected a total of $695,754 in fines and $176,200 in fees for the county in the past two years.
“The courts receive no benefit at all from the fine monies collected,” they wrote.
Before the finance committee makes a recommendation as to supplements, Boies will contact counties that supplement their court employees’ salaries to find out exactly how they do it.
The clerks and their employees are “not on our payroll,” said Joint Administrative Services Director Tom Judge, who oversees county finances. “It’s not going to be recommended that they be on our payroll and the state’s payroll,” too.
One possibility for paying supplements, Judge said, is simply writing the state a check, and then letting the state include the money in the employees’ paychecks.
