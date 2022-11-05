SHENANDOAH — A fourth-and-4 situation at your own 43-yard line isn't the most ideal situation for an offense on the first possession of the game, but Clarke County coach Casey Childs didn't waste any time in saying, "Go for it."
When Kyler Darlington is in the backfield, no situation is too daunting.
The 2021 Bull Run District Offensive Player of the Year exploded to the outside for a 52-yard run to set up a 9-yard touchdown run by Will Booker less than four minutes in, and the Eagles controlled the game from there while their starters were on the field to earn a 34-16 district win over Page County on Friday night.
Clarke County (7-3, 3-3 district) will see its season continue in next week's Region 2B quarterfinals, while Page County ends the year with a 3-7 (0-6) mark. An unofficial projection from Region 2B has the Eagles getting the fourth seed and hosting No. 5 Stuarts Draft. The Virginia High School League will release the official playoff bracket on Sunday.
The Eagles received strong performances across the board in taking a 34-0 halftime lead against the Panthers, and Darlington's performance was at the forefront. He rushed for 196 yards and three TDs on 15 carries in his best performance since suffering an upper body injury on Sept. 23 against Strasburg.
Darlington's first TD was a 24-yard run up the middle in which he used some shiftiness to get through the defense. He added a 50-yard TD run on the first play of the second quarter to make it 27-0 and added a 14-yard TD run in which he burrowed his way to the right pylon with 2:26 left in the first half. The last of Chris LeBlanc's four extra points gave Clarke County an insurmountable 34-0 lead. Page County's two TDs came against the Eagles' reserves in the fourth quarter.
Darlington missed one game and played briefly in two other games after leaving the Strasburg contest in the second quarter. Friday was his third full game back in terms of playing on the offensive side of the ball. Darlington has not played on defense since the injury.
"It just makes you think the 'What if' if Kyler hadn't gotten hurt earlier in the year," Childs said. "He's just a great, great running back, and he showed that tonight. He's explosive, he falls forward, he's fast. He's just another great one in the long lineage of single-wing tailbacks that we've had.
"Getting him back close to 100 percent was really, really good. He was lowering his shoulder and filling it in there. It was a pleasure to see. I'm glad we were able to get him back not only for us, but for him, because I would have hated for him to not be able to get in there again his senior year."
Darlington led a Clarke County offense that scored on four of its five full possessions in the first half. The Eagles only had six yards from scrimmage until Darlington's 52-yard run. He got tackled from behind at the 5. Booker then lost four yards but scored from nine yards out on a counter play for the TD.
"They were pinching inside pretty heavy, and we thought we could get the edge [with Darlington's run]," Childs said. 'He hit another gear when he hit the sidelines."
Darlington said he continues to feel better, and he praised his blocking for helping him along on Friday. At the outset, Clarke featured tackles Patrick Whalen and Matthew Tapscott, guards Saia Tuivailala and Alofi Sake, center Aaron Welsh and tight ends Sam Goode and Kyler McKenzie.
"The line was great tonight," he said. "The holes were great. I made a few cuts, and from there I just got a lot of yardage."
Darlington's first TD came five plays after Page County did not gain any yardage on a punt snap to 6-foot-2, 342-pound Logan Lucas at the Panthers' 47. Lucas was behind the line of scrimmage for punt protection, and the Eagles' coaching staff reminded the players to watch out for a fake punt before the play.
The Panthers' offense gained just 73 yards in the first half and gave up a touchdown. Defensive end Kyler McKenzie paved the way for that TD, knocking the ball away from senior quarterback Hayden Plum as he scrambled. After the ball bounced around the field for what seemed like an eternity, sophomore linebacker Carson Chinn scooped up the ball and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-0 with 2:17 left in the first quarter.
Childs enjoyed seeing the 6-foot 205-pound Chinn motor down the left sideline with the ball, and mow down ball carriers like always. The team's leading tackler with 109 coming into Friday, Chinn has dealt with a leg injury since the Central game on Sept. 16.
The 6-foot, 205-pound Chinn said he's now moving around like he was last year, when he made 109 tackles while significantly lighter.
"Last year, I was known as an athletic linebacker," Chinn said. "I gained 40 pounds over the offseason so I could get bigger and stronger and make more tackles. [The injury] was just a huge setback for me, and I'm glad to be back where I'm at. Our defense was strong all night."
The Eagles again had to adjust because of injuries Friday. Childs said Tyler Sansom moved from linebacker to safety and Goode moved from nose tackle to defensive end. Childs was particularly pleased with sophomore Tanner Sipe, who started for his injured cousin Matthew Sipe at quarterback and defensive back, completed 3 of 3 passes for 65 yards and rushed three times for 16 yards.
"I couldn't be more proud of the kids," Childs said. "All year long, we've plugged and played different guys. They keep finding a way to play hard for us. That's with us being as young as we are, and when we lose Matthew last week we got even younger. But those young players are used to our system on both offense and defense, and they're coachable.
"We did what we wanted to do tonight, which was awesome. We're 7-3, and that's a good season. We're in the playoffs, and we're excited about getting there."
Childs pulled his starters after Darlington's five-yard run for a first down to the Page 38 with four minutes left in the third quarter. The Panthers then shut out Clarke's reserves and scored two TDs against them in the fourth quarter. Plum (8 of 17 for 164 yards) connected Brett Paul Campbell (five catches, 148 yards) for an 84-yard TD on a post pattern (Lucas had a two-point run) and Plum scored on a 1-yard TD run (senior Gunnar Strickler ran the conversion in).
Ty Davis had 12 carries for 51 yards and Stepfon Hawkins added 36 yards on seven carries for Page. Wyatt Palmer had 39 yards of offense for Clarke.
