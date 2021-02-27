MADISON — After Madison County's Xavier Terrell was wrapped up by the Clarke County defense halfway through the second quarter on Saturday, a referee shouted, "It's over."
The referee was referring to the play, but he might as well have been describing the outcome of the game.
Clarke County dominated in all phases to win its season opener — Casey Childs' first official game as head coach of the Eagles — 58-0 on Saturday against Bull Run District rival Madison County at Eddie Dean Field.
The Eagles were so dominant that the one-yard gain — which came with the Mountaineers down 35-0 — was practically an offensive explosion.
Twenty-four of the Mountaineers' 33 plays went for zero or negative yardage, as Clarke County held Madison County to minus-45 total yards in beating it for the 16th straight year. The Mountaineers only had one first down, that coming on their third play from scrimmage on a personal foul against the Eagles.
Junior Deonte Trammel had an interception to set up the Eagles' fifth touchdown and sophomore Kyler McKenzie had a sack of Madison County quarterback Wade Fox after several Eagles had closed in on him for a safety to complete the scoring in the fourth quarter.
With the defense consistently creating short fields, Clarke County scored touchdowns on each of its first eight possessions, taking a 21-0 lead after one quarter, a 42-0 lead at the half and a 56-0 lead after three quarters.
The Eagles (391 total yards, 364 rushing) did not have to travel more than 40 yards for any of its six touchdowns in the first half. Junior Dain Booker had eight carries for 86 yards and two TDs. Sophomore quarterback Matthew Sipe had five carries for 39 yards and two TDs as well as a 27-yard TD pass to Trammel on his only attempt of the game to make it 21-0. Trammell also has a 17-yard TD run to open the scoring at the 6:30 mark of the first quarter.
The second half saw senior Brendan Moyer shine, as he had all 10 his of carries for 111 yards and two TDs.
On special teams, junior Liam Whalen blocked a punt to set up Clarke County's fourth touchdown, a 16-yard run by Sipe. And after being blessed in recent years with college kickers Nick Bahamonde and Kellan Dalton, senior Brendan Haun made all six of his extra-point attempts. (Clarke County had one failed two-point conversion and one successful two-point run by junior Brandon Hindman).
All in all, it wasn't a bad way for Childs — who received the game ball from offensive coordinator Jon Novick after the game — to get his Eagles' head coaching career started. Childs was Clarke County's defensive coordinator the previous 13 years.
"It's special," said Childs, who noted that he did step in once as head coach for former coach Chris Parker when Parker missed the Eagles' 44-0 playoff win over Nandua in 2014 due to illness. "This is my alma mater. I've lived here all 45 years of my life.
"This is special for the kids, too. We've sat out for [470] days since our last game, and I'm just proud of what they did. I'm proud of the football staff. We've been together for so long. I can speak for days about the guys in our program. We've had a winning program for a long time, and this is something to build off of."
The defense put up a performance that will be hard to top.
The Eagles would have forced a three-and-out if not for a late hit on the first drive, which came when Fox continued to move after the whistle had blown. The penalty moved the ball to the 50 and Madison County eventually moved the ball to the Clarke County 47, which turned out to be the only time the Mountaineers would cross midfield all game.
Led by first-year head coach Larry Helmick, Madison County could get nothing going with its power I-formation that usually featured two tailbacks lining up next to each other a few yards apart behind a fullback.
The Eagles didn't know what the Mountaineers were going to do on offense with a new head coach, but Madison County couldn't figure out what to do against the Eagles' defense.
"We were able to come out and fire off on all cylinders," said Clarke County senior defensive end and tight end Trey Trenary. "We definitely dominated the line of scrimmage. Hats off to Liam, Roger [Tapscott], Clay [Welsh], Gage [Shiley] and me. We all had a great game. Our linebackers were definitely a big part, too, and we had an interception [in the secondary] with Deonte. It was just a great day for our defense."
Childs couldn't have asked for better execution. Fox was 2 of 6 for one yard and was dropped for a loss or no gain on nine of 10 plays, some of which were designed runs, some of which were sacks. Overall, he had minus-20 yards on 10 attempts. Madison County lost 46 yards on 27 rushing attempts, with Jordan Morris leading the way with five yards on three carries.
"We set some keys and had some base personnel packages the last week and a half," Childs said. "We were pretty much prepared to line up against anything. Once we came out and saw what they were trying to do, we just kept it basic all game, and our kids kept their eyes on their normal reads. Everybody on defense had a big day.
"They had a hard time getting outside of us. Our defensive ends did a great job of setting the edge."
The offense took full advantage of what the Eagles' defense did.
A special teams play actually set up the first touchdown, as Madison County punter Ben Davidson mishandled a snap and lost 19 yards in pursuit of the ball. The turnover on downs gave Clarke County the ball at the Madison County 28, and four players later Trammel scored from 17 yards out to start the rout.
Clarke County had four players starting in the offensive backfield for the first time. Those starters and their backdrops took advantage of excellent blocking and punished the Mountaineers by hitting their holes and using misdirection with their handoffs and spins with almost flawless timing.
"We've been working hard in practice, and we just felt good coming out," said Sipe, who hit a wide-open Trammel after rolling right on his only pass of the game for a TD. "We were all a little nervous, but once we got to the first play, we were good. We found out what was working, and things were clicking."
On a field that was still a little soft because of the snow and rain, Childs liked how the Eagles took care of the football given their limited drill work. Sipe had to pick up one ball off the ground, but he gained 10 yards after doing so.
"Our ballhandling was really good with all the spins," Childs said. "I'm really happy with how the backs, with the timing, really contributed today."
Childs was also pleased with the job longtime assistant Novick did with calling the offensive plays for the first time.
Trenary was glad the Eagles could get things started on the right foot for Childs in his new role.
"To have a game like this for your first time being a head coach [at Clarke], that's real special," Trenary said. "58-0 with everything that's been going on in a uncertain year. I'm happy for him and happy for this team. Everything well went today."
Clarke County will host Stonewall Jackson (0-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday in its home opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.