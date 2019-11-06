BERRYVILLE — Only clients of the Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS) will be able to participate in the agency’s Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance programs this year.
DSS Director Brittany Heine said the change stems from two efforts: Ensuring that the agency complies with laws protecting people’s privacy, as well as trying to ensure enough resources are available to meet clients’ holiday needs.
Heine has been the agency’s director since last fall. She said she did not know if DSS has ever had a holiday season in which it was not able to provide assistance to all households it aimed to help.
But “you never know what your resources are going to be,” she said.
According to a letter recently sent to its “community partners,” DSS traditionally has relied on donations from the community to help needy families and individuals celebrate the holiday season. It has provided households with meals consisting of turkey and ham, side dishes and desserts. Household items such as towels, linens and kitchenware, as well as toys, books and clothing — including coats and shoes — also have been provided to those needing the items.
This year, “instead of sponsoring individual people and families, we will be expanding our monthly food distributions in November and December,” the correspondence states. Anyone who wants to sponsor a household with children and/or elderly or disabled people will have their sponsorship applications matched with recipients.
“You have to have an open case with Social Services” to participate in the agency’s programs this year, Heine emphasized.
Households approved for holiday assistance will be sent a letter stating when and where they can pick up food and gift contributions, Heine said.
Anyone interested in making a monetary donation to help cover the cost of food and gifts can send a check to Clarke County Department of Social Services, 311 E. Main St., Berryville 22611. Checks should be made out to “Clarke County Department of Social Services” and include the notation “Special Welfare: Holiday Programs.”
The agency needs to receive Thanksgiving contributions by Nov. 15 and Christmas contributions by Dec. 13.
Also, volunteers are needed to help set up and distribute food and gifts this year.
For more information, call 540-955-3700.
