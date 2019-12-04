BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS) reopened Tuesday morning after a blocked sewer line caused a mess inside the agency’s offices the previous day.
In an email to agency board members, DSS Director Brittany Heine wrote early Monday afternoon that she was “closing the building due to maintenance issues. All of our toilets are overflowing with excrement due to blocked sewer lines. It has overflown the bathrooms and is coming into the hallways.”
A blockage was discovered in a sewer line about 70 feet from the DSS building on East Main Street in Berryville, according to Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies.
County maintenance and Berryville Public Works Department crews had the line open by 3:30 p.m. Monday, Boies said.
“A number of diapers and other things” apparently flushed down toilets were in the line, he said. Because they were too large to pass through the line, they blocked the sewage flow.
Boies said he was unable to speculate on where the items entered the line.
Berryville Public Works Director Rick Boor said town crews used a pressurized water jet machine to reopen the line.
Heine said the building’s interior was thoroughly cleaned before the agency reopened.
“There was no permanent damage,” she said.
DSS officials have been trying to find the agency a new location because of ongoing concerns about the building, including cramped space for employees and past incidents of mold and ceiling leaks.
This time, however, “the problem was in the sewer line, not the building itself,” Boies said.
The county may need to launch a public education campaign, he said, to teach people what is safe to flush down toilets and what is not.
Items not suitable for flushing include diapers, paper towels, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products, dental floss, cat litter, cooking grease, food, medications, chemicals and, yes, dead goldfish, various plumbing-related websites show. They can either cause clogs, damage pipes or contaminate the water supply.
