BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS) verified fewer reports of child abuse and neglect during the past year than in the previous one.
However, the number of reports of suspected abuse and neglect it received increased.
During state fiscal year 2022, the agency probed 110 reports involving 164 children. Of those reports, 51 — or roughly 46% — were validated by agency employees, statistics show.
In comparison, DSS looked into 78 reports of abuse and neglect involving 106 children during the previous year. Sixty-four of those reports were substantiated, records indicate.
Reported incidents of sexual abuse are included in those numbers, according to agency Director Jennifer Parker.
DSS operates based on state fiscal years, which run from June to May. Other local government agencies’ fiscal years run from July to June.
In an email last week, Parker told The Winchester Star she wasn’t able to further break down the data, based on Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) record-keeping methods.
She couldn’t be reached on Monday for comment on the numbers.
April was Child Abuse Prevention Month nationwide. The Star requested the statistics after the Clarke County Board of Supervisors adopted a proclamation recognizing the observance.
Board Chairman David Weiss, who Buckmarsh District’s representative, called the numbers sad.
Still, “we’re glad you’re helping people” overcome those situations, Weiss told Parker.
Some abused and neglected children were temporarily placed into foster care, Parker said. Others and their families received in-home services, she said in her email.
Various factors contribute to child abuse and neglect within households, said Parker.
Poverty is the leading cause, a U.S. Department of Justice website shows. Parents unable to cope with stresses due to financial constraints either neglect or physically take out their frustrations on their children.
Figures from the 2020 Census show that among Clarke County’s 14,881 residents, 2,918 (almost 20%) are ages 17 and younger. Of 1,059 total residents (7%) classified as being impoverished, 224 are children. That’s almost 8% of county youth and 21% of residents, adults and children alike, living in poverty.
In addition, about 31% of county households are classified as ALICE, noted Parker.
ALICE is an acronym for households that aren’t impoverished yet are asset-limited and income-constrained despite being employed, a VDSS website shows. Their earnings are above the federal poverty level, but the cost of living outpaces what they earn.
Other abuse and neglect factors, according to Parker, include high stress levels (for other reasons), mental health disorders, substance abuse problems and generational cycles of abuse within families.
Parker urges people to help mentor children and be emotional supports for families.
She also urges people to recognize signs of child abuse and neglect. Those include injuries that can’t be explained, not wanting to be at home or around parents or caregivers, sudden changes in behavior, depression or excessive crying and/or a lack of socialization skills, especially with children of roughly the same age.
People noticing such behavior among children should contact DSS without hesitation, Parker said.
“It’s always best to err on the side of caution than not to say anything at all,” she said.
