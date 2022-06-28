BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS) wants to find out from the public how it can better serve them.
The agency will host a “listening session” from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at its headquarters at 311 E. Main St. in Berryville. The meeting is part of finalizing a 2023-25 strategic plan.
“We want to make sure we’re meeting the needs of the citizens of Clarke County and addressing gaps in services,” said agency director Jennifer Parker.
DSS is the county’s provider of human services mandated and regulated by the state. Those include child and adult protective services as well as public assistance programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF).
Parker said DSS services are critical in assuring the well-being of all county residents. But with limited resources, it must cooperate with other organizations to fully address people’s needs, she said.
For instance, “there are some things which we may not be able to fund,” said Parker, “but another agency can” and DSS clients can be referred there.
Various factors influence how DSS provides services. According to the draft strategic plan, they include:
Clarke’s population of almost 15,000 has grown 5.3% during the past decade and continues to modestly increase.
The number of residents age 60 and older comprise 30% of the population, having increased more than 20% in the past 10 years.
There is “substantial” income disparity among residents.
Roughly 6.2% of county residents are living below the poverty line, down from almost 12% six years ago. Most households with the lowest incomes are in the Millwood area of the county and along Berryville’s east side.
The county’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.7% in 2015 to 1.8% in 2020, but it has since risen to slightly above 2%.
Despite being employed, “a significant percentage” of residents qualify as having income constraints and limited assets.
Approximately 1,350 residents, including about 300 children, are deemed to have “food insecurity” — they don’t have regular access to sufficient amounts of affordable, nutritious food.
Locally, there are obstacles to obtaining human services, the plan shows. Those include troubles people have in getting transportation and/or getting time off from work to seek out services.
Many people also don’t know what services are available. Parker said that’s partly due to services being fragmented.
“There’s a wealth of services and resources out there,” she said. Some aren’t in Clarke County, but they’re open to residents of the county, she emphasized.
“We’re looking to develop an integrated human services network,” Parker continued. One way, she said, is for making space available inside the DSS headquarters for agencies outside the county to periodically come and meet with local residents.
“Together with a network of local nonprofit and government partners ... we will help residents in need navigate their life situations to achieve personal and family stability and long-term growth,” the draft plan asserts.
The document outlines three goals for DSS: Becoming a “one-stop shop” for human services, having the public view the agency as being a “helping” agency — versus one mainly concerned with making sure laws pertaining to humane treatment are enforced — and becoming an “employer of choice.” The latter is aimed at having employees remain with the agency for the long term because they want to be there.
“A stable and experienced work offers continuity for clients,” Parker said. Employees are familiar with household situations and can better determine what families need. In turn, clients are familiar with employees, and they may feel more comfortable approaching staff and communicating their needs.
Full details of the draft plan are online at https://www.clarkecounty.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/ 9199/637905572076070000.
Anyone interested in taking part in Wednesday’s session, but who cannot personally attend, can participate online. Email Parker at jennifer.l.parker@dss.virginia.gov to obtain a link.
