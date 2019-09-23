BERRYVILLE — Desiring a larger building in better shape than its existing one, the Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS) is seeking to move into a vacated section of a local school.
County officials so far have not given serious consideration to the request.
In a recent letter, DSS Director Brittany Heine asked the Clarke County Board of Supervisors to consider allowing the agency to use D.G. Cooley Elementary School’s upper campus for its offices. She also asked the board to consider allowing other service-oriented agencies within the county to locate there, too.
“Such a move could centralize efforts of organizations which share a common purpose in providing necessary services to the citizens of Clarke County,” Heine wrote.
Heine went on to say that “DSS is desperately in need of additional space and a better environment for its employees and the clientele it serves.”
DSS is a local agency operated under the guidance of the Virginia Department of Social Services. It handles and processes requests for public assistance funds such as Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, what used to be known as food stamps) and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF, what once was called welfare). It also administers various other programs designed to help people in need.
The state rents the current DSS building at 311 E. Main St. in Berryville from the county for $4,000 per month. The building, Heine stated in the letter, “has many issues in terms of maintenance, which oftentimes make it a less than desirable work space and, in the past, an unhealthy work environment.”
Heine did not elaborate. She was out of the office Thursday and Friday and could not be reached for comment.
Russell District Supervisor Barbara Byrd read Heine’s letter during the board’s recent meeting. Heine and other board members were unable to attend the meeting due to previous commitments.
Byrd has been on the agency’s board for about 20 years. In a phone interview, she said the building initially was a good place for DSS, but it always has had some problems and they have progressively gotten worse over the years.
Among the problems, she said, are mold, ceiling leaks and “not enough room for all the people working there now.” At least one closet has been turned into a small office, she mentioned.
Amid the state’s Medicaid expansion efforts, Heine wrote, “more and more families and individuals will be eligible for services which will entail the hiring of new employees to handle their cases. This will require more office space for these workers; space which is essentially lacking at the present location.”
The building also lacks privacy, Byrd said.
“Every time somebody flushes the toilet,” or even puts a new roll of paper on the roller, she said, “you can hear it” in adjoining work spaces.
In her letter, Heine invited the supervisors to visit the DSS building and examine its present condition.
D.G. Cooley Elementary’s upper campus, on Westwood Road just west of Berryville, served kindergarten and pre-K students before it was closed during the summer. In February, the Clarke County School Board voted to close it to save money due to declining enrollment.
Kindergarteners now go to Cooley’s lower campus, which once was the county’s high school. Pre-K students now go to Boyce Elementary School.
The supervisors did not discuss DSS’ request to move into the upper campus facility. After the meeting, Chairman David Weiss said “I don’t know” where the request is headed but “the board will take it under consideration.”
Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, emphasized that the school division — not the supervisors or the county itself — owns Cooley.
“To date, there has been no formal conversation between the School Board and the Board of Supervisors about repurposing the D.G. Cooley upper campus,” county schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop wrote in an email to The Winchester Star. “All conversation thus far has centered around keeping the building in case an increase in student population or a change in instructional programming justified re-opening it for school purposes.”
Byrd, who is not seeking re-election this year, said she plans to press for DSS to be allowed to move into the upper campus because it is a suitable building for the agency.
In addition to plenty of parking, she said, the campus has classrooms that can be divided into office space, as well as wheelchair accessibility. Because it has just one floor, it is easy for people with disabilities to access, she added.
“To use a building like that for storage (or to otherwise allow it to go unoccupied) is a crime,” Byrd said.
"...Amid the state’s Medicaid expansion efforts, Heine wrote, “more and more families and individuals will be eligible for services which will entail the hiring of new employees to handle their cases...." Just keep letting more people be eligible so we can get a bigger office space and hire more employees to handle their cases. Wow. Just keep raising the taxes on the backs of hard working folks so the government can expand it's services. Smh. Ridiculous. The goal should be to SHRINK the size of the eligibility pool, not increase it.
