BERRYVILLE — Need a place to host a special event? Don’t overlook the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds.
It’s more than a place for livestock competitions, county Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart wants people to know.
The complex, just west of Berryville, is best known for hosting the county’s agricultural fair each August. However, its facilities are frequently rented for gatherings and special events.
Hart believes it has greater potential. Having joined the Ruritan Club, she’s working with the organization to make the fairgrounds a more prominent regional events center.
The more events that are held there, the more it may attract visitors from outside Clarke County. When they visit, they’re likely to also eat at local restaurants and shop at local stores, for instance, spending money that helps boost the local economy, Hart said.
“We’re lucky we’ve got that (venue) in the heart of our community,” she said.
She cited two reasons why. One is that the complex is a little larger, and has more parking available, than fairgrounds in some nearby communities. The other is that it’s easily visible between Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7), the major east-west route through Clarke County, and West Main Street (Va. 7 Business), one of the two major routes through Berryville. That makes it easy to find, she said.
The fairgrounds have plenty of outdoor space. Hart said that should be useful for businesses and organizations needing to take COVID-19 pandemic restrictions into account when holding special events.
Yet the fairgrounds also have several large buildings and shelters that can accommodate activities, she pointed out.
Plans are in the works to spruce up the facilities, such as installing new bleachers, making improvements to barns and painting buildings, said fair Chairman Tom Cather.
“Starting next month, we’re going to be hitting that pretty hard,” Cather said.
The 67th Annual Clarke County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 14-20. Other activities planned at the fairgrounds this year include the Watermelon Pickers Festival — a music event — Sept. 16-17, a Juneteenth celebration on June 18, Blandy Experimental Farm’s annual Plant Sale May 6-8 and a toy show March 25-26.
Also, Luckett’s Store in Loudoun County will hold its annual Spring Market May 20-22 and a Fall Market Oct. 14-16 at the fairgrounds. More than 200 vendors typically participate in the market.
Hart said she’s promoting the fairgrounds as a place that can be rented by businesses and organizations throughout Northern Virginia for outdoor and indoor events. She’s encouraged both the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Economic Developers Association to help with that promotion.
“They’re very receptive,” she said. “Their job is to help communities in any way they can.”
Hart is developing a “welcome” handout for the Ruritans to give entities from outside Clarke County that rent fairground space. It will list ways she can help them promote their events and make introductions to local businesses that also can help them, she said.
In addition, Hart said she is looking at opportunities to post signs at the fairgrounds to let visitors know about interesting places along Main Street in Berryville and elsewhere in Clarke County they can stop by.
For more information, visit clarkecountyfair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.