BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials are examining whether their economic development structure should be changed — or at least better defined — now that a full-time director is employed.
After doing the job part-time for several months, Felicia Hart became salaried as economic development and tourism director in June, having previously held a similar position in Front Royal. The person who held the Clarke job before Hart worked part-time.
“We’re being more proactive about economic development than we have in the past,” County Administrator Chris Boies told the Clarke County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) during its recent quarterly meeting.
He said, however, he’s heard concerns that economic development efforts may be “disjointed.”
Asked to elaborate, Boies wrote in an email that after he became county administrator, he became aware of “some confusion on which group should be working on what.”
“I don’t recall who exactly made those comments,” he wrote, recalling “it was over a year ago when I got here.”
Along with the economic development director, three different government panels are involved in efforts to recruit and retain businesses. Those are the Berryville-Clarke County Joint Committee on Economic Development & Tourism, the IDA and the county’s Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC).
The Joint Committee, loosely referred to as the “MOU Committee,” oversees matters pertaining to a memorandum of understanding between Berryville and Clarke County to cooperate on economic development and tourism efforts. Representing the county are David Weiss, chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, and Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence. Berryville Town Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez and Mayor Jay Arnold represent the town.
Comprised of a seven-member board, the IDA is authorized by the state to issue bonds and buy or sell property on the county’s behalf in economic development efforts.
The eight-member EDAC, meanwhile, advises the supervisors, Boies and Hart on how to help the county achieve its economic development goals. Its members are from various local economic sectors including agriculture, banking, real estate, light industry, retail and tourism.
IDA and EDAC members are appointed by the supervisors.
Boies is floating the idea of changing the IDA’s name to the county’s Economic Development Authority (EDA).
Under a proposed organizational chart that he presented to the authority, the IDA (or EDA) would devote itself to business attraction, retention and expansion efforts.
“You all are an important part of economic development activities,” Boies told the panel. Members can reach out to larger businesses, he said, learn about their needs and find out how they think the county could help them. The panel also can be involved in efforts to attract companies to the county, he added.
“It’s a fantastic idea,” said IDA member William Wolfe. It helps to better define, he said, which county officials prospective businesses should contact to get information.
The EDAC can be involved in “placemaking” — helping to create a sense of place within Clarke County and its towns, based on their unique characteristics that could appeal to residents and visitors — and small business marketing efforts. In addition, it can work with Berryville and Boyce officials and representatives of the county’s unincorporated villages and Berryville Main Street, a nonprofit organization promoting the downtown business district, the organizational chart shows.
Communicating with smaller businesses — many of which are locally owned and operated — requires different efforts than communicating with larger ones, such as Berryville Graphics, with headquarters elsewhere, Boies said.
The economic development director would strive to achieve goals set by the supervisors and the Joint Committee, as well as provide staff support for the IDA and EDC, the chart shows.
Boies said the IDA and supervisors must give further consideration to the proposed structure. The supervisors plan to discuss it during a work session Monday morning.
“The concept’s great,” IDA member William Waite said, referring to the chart, because it better defines the roles of participants.
Boies and Weiss agreed that officials should prepare a comprehensive list of the types of companies appropriate for Clarke County, in terms of resources available locally to help them succeed and grow.
The list also should reflect what types of companies residents want in the county, they said. Ones that “could make residents revolt,” such as heavily-polluting manufacturers, wouldn’t be on the list, Boies indicated.
Officials say most residents favor limited development in the county. Yet some level of economic growth is necessary, they maintain, to provide jobs for residents who don’t farm or commute to jobs elsewhere, and to generate more revenue to pay for county services as costs to provide them increase.
“We’re open to do things, and we want to do things,” said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
Still, “Clarke County citizens and officials are not interested in large-scale rezonings,” he added.
“We’re not going to be the Wild West of development,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.