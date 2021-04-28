BERRYVILLE — Parents shouldn't fear upcoming changes in math instruction will keep their children from learning skills they'll need in college, Clarke County educators say.
"The skills will all be there," said Amy Summers, the Clarke County Public Schools' (CCPS) math curriculum specialist. However, the instruction is "going to look different," she said, as the state begins requiring schools to teach math concepts in greater depth.
As part of the changes, local school divisions will have more flexibility in determining how skills are taught in courses.
Monday night, Summers and CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the Clarke County School Board what they so far know about the Virginia Mathematics Pathway Initiative (VMPI) amid controversy over it statewide.
The initiative is a joint effort by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia and the Virginia Community College System to modernize how math is taught to K-12 students to better prepare them for college and/or jobs they pursue after high school.
Basically, the goal is for students not only to learn the processes for solving math problems, but also to understand how the different parts of the processes work together in determining solutions. More emphasis on the latter is to be incorporated into courses.
Students currently "get the math," Summers said. "But they don't understand it, and they forget it" in the long run because of their lack of comprehension.
More and more, employers say they need workers with problem-solving abilities to do jobs in the 21st century economy, according to school division officials.
Calculus, advanced placement, International Baccalaureate and dual-enrollment (college level) courses will remain options for 11th- and 12th-graders, Bishop said.
Yet studies show that 70% of students don't need to take calculus to be successful in their future jobs, said Summers. VMPI also is aimed at making math skills that students learn more relevant to their career plans.
Algebra I, geometry and Algebra II content will continue to be taught. But instead of being separate courses, the content will be part of "blended courses with concepts taught when appropriate at each grade band," Bishop said.
"This encourages students to connect mathematical concepts and develop a much deeper, and more relevant, understanding of each concept within its context," a fact sheet provided by the VDOE reads.
Many details of the VMPI are still being worked out. Plans are for changes in math curricula stemming from the initiative to become effective as part of updating the Virginia Mathematics Standards of Learning in 2023.
Overall, though, "it is our understanding that math courses as we have known them will not be the same in the future," Bishop wrote in an email to The Winchester Star on Tuesday. "We will continue to gather information (from the Department of Education) and determine the appropriate path (to teaching students) moving forward."
"This is not a Clarke County initiative" but rather one being implemented statewide, school board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert pointed out.
Clarke's schools — like all other public schools in counties and independent cities — have no choice but to participate, she and Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith emphasized.
At least 23 other states have implemented similar changes to their math programs, Bishop said.
Officials said they encourage parents with concerns about the VMPI to talk to their children's math teachers about it. Parents also are encouraged to watch videos about the initiative that the VDOE will post online. They will be sent emails on how to access those videos.
Detailed information about the initiative is online at https://www.doe.virginia.gov/instruction/mathematics/vmpi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.