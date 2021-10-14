The Clarke County football team owned its series with Meridian (formerly George Mason) prior to the Mustangs leaving the Bull Run District and moving up to Class 3 in 2019.
The Eagles won 12 straight games by an average score of 45-8 from 2007-2018, but the school name isn’t the only thing different about Meridian compared to 2018.
The Mustangs are 5-2 and are coming off back-to-back wins over Skyline (61-40) and Warren County (48-22). Clarke County (6-0) — which defeated the Wildcats 34-6 in its season opener — will travel to Falls Church for a 7 p.m. game tonight.
“This is by far the best team I’ve seen them have,” said second-year head coach Casey Childs, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator for the last 11 years of the 12-game winning streak vs. Meridian. “They’ve always had some skill kids, but now they have a bunch of them. They’re very experienced (23 seniors). We’ve got our hands full, there’s no doubt about it.”
Of course, Clarke County is having a pretty special season in its own right. The Eagles — a 42-6 winner over Madison County last week — are currently the No. 2 team in Region 2B after the release of the initial Virginia High School League power ratings.
“We’re pleased with where we’re at,” Childs said. “We’ve taken care of business and we’re controlling the controllables. Like I tell our kids and our coaching staff, you’ve got to control what you can control, and everything else will shake itself out in regards to points and so forth.”
Meridian mostly runs a double-wing offense but can also go to the spread. Running back Patrick Whitaker ran for 189 yards and three touchdowns and the Mustangs ran for 257 yards as a team against Warren County. Meridian favors the ground attack but tight end Graham Felger has been a handful on coverage and has scored several touchdowns this year.
“You really can’t hone in one guy,” Childs said. “[Felger] is a really good player and they move him around from tight end to running back. They’re multi-dimensional in what they can do with the quarterback they have (Evans Rice) and the running backs they have.”
Clarke County is allowing 147.8 yards and 5.8 points per game. The Eagles will look to slow down a Mustang offense averaging 34.7 points per game with a defense led by freshman middle linebacker Carson Chinn (52 tackles), defensive back Dain Booker (21 tackles, three interceptions) and defensive end Titus Hensler (17 tackles, two sacks).
Childs said the Eagles need to do a good job of reading Meridian’s offense so they can be in the right position to make plays.
“[The Mustangs are] kind of like us in that they’re getting a lot of guys at the point of attack,” Childs said. “They’re a balanced front. They’re pulling, plus you’ve got the backs leading up in there [blocking]. You’ve got to be really, really good off-tackle. If you’re not good off-tackle, they’re going to make you pay.
“And they have a pretty good play-action game. With the tight end years ago, they didn’t have much of a play-action game, and now they’ve got it. Your guys on the back end have got to be good with their eye discipline. If not, they’re going to hit you with the big play over top in regards to the passing game.”
The Eagles’ offense is led by running back Kyler Darlington (81 carries, 608 yards, nine touchdowns); quarterback Matthew Sipe (32 carries, 234 yards, two TDs; 135 passing yards, three TDs); and running back Cordell Broy (19 carries, 187 yards, three TDs). The Mustangs are allowing 20.3 points per game.
“Other than a couple of series, we were really good offensively [against Madison County],” Childs said. “We’ve been really good offensively the whole year when we’ve eliminated penalties and played good defense. Our kids have played hard and played well.”
