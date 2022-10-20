Earlier this year, Clarke County football coach Casey Childs stressed just how good the Bull Run District is this season.
He wasn’t kidding. The defending Bull Run District champion Eagles have losses to Strasburg and Central. The defending Region 2B champion Falcons lost to Luray. And the previously unbeaten Bulldogs fell 35-14 last week to East Rockingham, which was one of just two teams with losing overall records in the seven-team Bull Run coming into the game.
This week, Clarke County (5-2, 1-2 Bull Run) will attempt to slow down East Rockingham (4-4, 2-2), which has won two straight games by scoring 63 total points in those contests. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday in Elkton
Childs hoped his Eagles might be in better shape with their physical health this week. The good news for Clarke County is that it didn’t add to its injury woes in last week’s 41-0 win over Meridian, the team’s third straight win. The bad news is that Childs isn’t sure if some injured players will be able to play, or how many snaps he’ll get from the injured players who are working their way back into shape.
For example, running back/linebacker Kyler Darlington ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns on his only two carries last week, but he hasn’t played a full half of football since Sept. 16 against Central.
Clarke defeated East Rock 28-14 in the regular season and 31-0 in the playoffs last year. In order to defeat East Rock again, Childs said taking care of the football will be paramount. Luray had two early turnovers against East Rock, and East Rock wound up scoring two touchdowns off Bulldog giveaways, one after the Bulldogs drove down to the East Rock 1-yard line.
“You turn the ball over [in this district], you’re not going to win,” Childs said. “We did that against Strasburg. We turned it over and gave up big plays.
“The teams are so well-matched in the Bull Run, that if you don’t play clean football, you’re going to be in trouble. That’s what we need to make sure we concentrate on.”
Clarke County will also need to limit quarterback Jakari Eaves (8 of 16 for 70 yards in last year’s playoff game against Clarke). The Clarke defense features linebackers Carson Chinn (79 tackles) and Wyatt Palmer (52).
In the five games East Rock has recorded stats, Eaves has completed 66 of 135 passes for 929 yards, nine TDs and eight interceptions. Eaves passed for nearly 200 yards and had two TD passes against Luray.
“Every skill kid is athletic and can definitely hurt you,” Childs said. “The quarterback throws a great pass. They’ve got long, athletic receivers and tight ends, and two running backs that run extremely hard.
“This year, I think they run the ball better than they did last year. It’s one of those fine lines where we’ve got to be able to control the line of scrimmage but then also play well in space for us to win. Whoever wins this game is going to control the line of scrimmage. Our front needs to be really, really good.”
East Rock is also led by Blake Morris, an effective runner and receiver who had two touchdowns rushing and one receiving against Luray, and Zach Joyner, who caught two TD passes vs. the Bulldogs.
“They use [Morris] a lot with jet sweeps and counters, and they also do a good job of sliding him out into the flat,” Childs said. “You’ve got to make you know when he’s coming out of that backfield. We can’t let him slide out there without somebody on him.”
