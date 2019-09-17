BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Farmers’ Market customers will have at least one extra shopping day this year beyond the regular market season.
The market, in the Rixey Moore Parking Lot beside the Dollar General on South Church Street, generally closes each year at the end of October. However, Berryville Town Council has given it permission to be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30, which is Small Business Saturday this year.
Small Business Saturday is a nationwide event that encourages people to shop at small, locally-owned retailers instead of national or regional chain stores. The idea is that by supporting local merchants, customers’ money stays local and benefits the community.
Last year, a special “holiday market” was held on the same day as Berryville’s annual Christmas parade. The market attracted fewer visitors than anticipated, said Assistant Town Manager for Community Development and Operations Christy Dunkle. Officials believe that factors such as street closings and the lot being needed for parking that day contributed to the low attendance.
This year’s parade will be on Dec. 7.
Depending on how many vendors participate on Nov. 30, permission may be requested to open the market on the Saturday before Christmas, Dunkle said.
The nonprofit Clarke County Farmers’ Market Association operates the market, which opens each year in May. The market sells fruits, vegetables and specialty foods grown and prepared by vendors from Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Area artisans also are allowed to sell their works at the market. Vendors must submit applications prior to each market season.
In another matter, the council learned that a water main break that occurred last month was fixed.
On Aug. 8, a computer system notified public works officials that the water storage tank on Berryville’s southeast side was experiencing a large water loss. Upon their investigation, officials discovered the problem was a broken 10-inch diameter transmission main, Public Works Director Rick Boor wrote in a report.
Twenty-five feet of pipe split, Boor wrote. The rupture was repaired by installing 25 feet of PVC (plastic) pipe and two couplings.
