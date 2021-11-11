On the surface, a first round playoff game at home against a team you’ve already beaten sounds like the ingredients for success.
The Clarke County football team knows all too well that a recipe with those ingredients can be ruined if they’re not handled right, and the team wasted no time addressing a painful memory on Monday when they met for film review.
Two years ago, Clarke County defeated East Rockingham 42-7 in the regular season. But in the Region 2B quarterfinals later that year, East Rockingham turned the tables by traveling to Feltner Stadium and handing Clarke County a 41-7 defeat, just the third loss all season for Clarke County.
Tonight at 7 p.m., sixth-seeded East Rockingham (4-5) travels to No. 3 Clarke County (9-1) for another Region 2B quarterfinal battle of Eagles. Once again, East Rockingham will be looking to avenge a regular-season loss to Clarke County. On Oct. 22 in Berryville, Clarke County came out on top 28-14 in a game in which it led 21-7 at halftime and 28-7 after three quarters.
There’s no question that was a successful night for Clarke County — it rushed for a season-high 388 yards in that win. Clarke County head coach Casey Childs wants his team to know that it’s going to have to give everything it has to get that type of result again, because beating a team twice in a season is no given.
“The seniors that we have, they were sophomores on that [2019] football team,” Childs said. “They know what happened. We’ve got smart kids. They knew what I was going to say even before I really said it.
“Beating a team twice in one year in football I think is very difficult to do. We’ve got to approach this game like we did three weeks ago. We’ve got to be ready to play. If we’re not ready to play, what happened in ‘19 could happen again. That’s the challenge this week.”
A Clarke County defense that gives up 167.9 yards and 7.1 points per game allowed 164 yards (104 passing) in the previous game against East Rockingham.
“We handled the zone read really well, and that was key,” Childs said. “Our defensive ends did a great job, and our inside front six, front seven guys did a great job.”
East Rockingham’s Jakari Eaves has completed 106 of 186 passes for 1,113 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Zachary Joyner has 43 catches for 526 yards and six TDs.
“We’ve got to eliminate the passing game,” Childs said. “They’re going to throw it a lot. They’ve got weapons. They’ve got a quarterback who can definitely spin it. We’ve got to be good on the back end as well.
“They present a challenge to us, because we don’t see a lot of teams that want to go spread and throw the ball as much as they do.”
Clarke County has some players who can make teams pay for throwing the ball. Bull Run District Defensive Player of the Year Cordell Broy and the Booker brothers Will and Dain each have three interceptions. Broy has broken up nine passes while Will Booker has broken up 10.
Clarke County’s defense is also led by freshman linebacker Carson Chinn (88 tackles) and defensive lineman Trace Mansfield (50 tackles, five quarterback hurries).
If Clarke County can run the ball against East Rockingham like it did last time, it will be tough to stop.
Bull Run District Offensive Player of the Year Kyler Darlington (157 carries, 1,117 yards, 13 TDs) ran for 219 yards and two TDs on 27 carries as part of the Eagles’ 388-yard rushing performance. Broy had a 58-yard TD run and Dain Booker had 55 yards on four carries.
“We’ve got to be good up front,” Childs said. “We’ve got to be able to do what we do and control the line of scrimmage. [East Rockingham’s] going to slant and they’re going to pinch hard.”
Broy also played a big role on special teams with 45-yard and 25-yard punt returns in the last East Rockingham game.
Clarke County is looking for its first postseason win since 2017. That would be another highlight in a regular season in which Clarke County won its first outright district title since 2015, swept the Bull Run Player of the Year awards and grabbed 17 spots on the All-District teams, including 13 on the first team.
“I was very happy for our kids [with All-District],” Childs said. “Anytime you get as much representation as we had on the All-District team, it just tells you we have some really good players.
“We told our kids at the beginning that we weren’t favored to be a district champion going into this year. It’s a tribute to our kids and our coaches what we were able to accomplish during the regular season.”
