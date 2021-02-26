The Clarke County football team has owned its series with Madison County, beating the Mountaineers each of the last 15 years.
Only one of those games was decided by single digits, and last year’s 50-13 win was the Eagles’ smallest margin of victory since 2013. And that 2019 contest really wasn’t that close — Clarke County had a 325-80 yard edge in building a 43-6 lead at halftime.
But with no preseason scrimmage film to watch and Madison County being led this season by a first-year head coach in Larry Helmick, the Eagles go into their season opener at the Mountaineers with a little uncertainty. The kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Saturday for their matchup with their Bull Run District rivals.
Before becoming an assistant at Eastern View — where Helmick was the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator for a team that went 46-5 while he was there for the previous four seasons — Helmick was an assistant from 2011-15 at Madison County, the school he graduated from.
Clarke County head football coach Casey Childs laughed when asked about what he expects from Madison County today.
“What we’ve tried to do is we watched some game film of Eastern View, where they were more a spread team, and we’ve watched film of Madison County when he was there before and were split-back,” Childs said. “We’re trying to get our kids ready for a multitude of looks that they could possibly get, and just doing the best we can.
“We just told the kids we’re going to coach on the fly and be ready to make changes on the fly. We’re trying to give the kids as much information as we can so when we actually get on the field, we can make the necessary adjustments.”
Clarke County is used to making adjustments. Just in the last few weeks, they’ve practiced indoors, outside while it’s snowing, and in the parking lot, all while dealing with athletes who weren’t always available because of winter sports participation.
“The kids have been great,” Childs said. “We’ve got smart kids. We’re just going to be vanilla in what we’re trying to do, just so we can get a feel, and then be able to branch out from there.”
Madison County — which gave up 44.2 points per game last year while going 1-9 — will likely have its hands full trying to stop the Eagles’ single wing, so the Mountaineers will probably need to put up some points.
Madison County does have some playmakers. Though most of his success came against the Eagles’ reserves in the second half, 6-foot-1, 190-pound sophomore quarterback Wade Fox did complete 16 of 30 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns last year against Clarke County.
“He’s a pretty good player and definitely someone we’ve been preparing for,” Childs said. “I think they’re going to run the offense through him a lot, so we’re getting ready for him.”
Fox will have a receiving target who will probably be the tallest person in most games this year in 6-6, 160-pound junior Taylor Fincham, who also plays basketball for the Mountaineers.
“He’s an athletic kid,” Childs said.
Madison County also features an offensive/defensive lineman in Matthew Sacra. The 6-2, 180-pounder lineman is only a freshman, but he’s the younger brother of Jacob Sacra, a junior who has transferred to a private school and has numerous Division I offers.
Clarke County will be starting a sophomore quarterback of its own in Matthew Sipe, who will be joined by a committee of players in its offensive backfield. The Eagles’ defense includes All-State selection and senior defensive end Trey Trenary (51 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries) and the top returning area tackler from last year, senior middle linebacker Sam Brumback (113 tackles).
“We’re going to be successful if we do what we do, and we do it well,” Childs said. “It’s no secret what we’re going to try to do [on offense]. If we can get lined up accordingly on defense, play fast and be able to make adjustments, that will be big. Luckily we’ve got some kids with experience that hopefully, we’ll be able to do that.”
