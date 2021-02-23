BERRYVILLE — Coaches sometimes like to praise an athlete by saying they would love to have a team made up entirely of players just like him or her.
Unless cloning becomes common practice, that’s never going to happen. But with senior brothers Luke and Sam Brumback on its roster, the Clarke County football team does have a pretty good thing going for it that gives it a leg up on a lot of squads.
“Those two guys are really kind of almost the same exact identical player,” said Clarke County football coach Casey Childs while sitting in his office two weeks ago. “They’re twins, I know. But both of them do the exact same stuff really, really well.”
The 6-foot, 205-pound Brumbacks play at a high level on the field. Sam is a two-time All-Bull Run District second team selection at linebacker, and Luke was selected to the All-District second team as an offensive guard last year.
More importantly, the 18-year-olds possess a high level of character that’s evident no matter where they are.
“They’re the two most well-mannered kids that you’d ever come across in any setting,” said Childs, who has known the duo for nearly a decade as a result of them playing youth football with his son Colby, a 2020 Clarke County graduate.
Childs added that they’re “just the nicest kids in the world” not knowing that about 15 minutes earlier senior defensive end/tight end Trey Trenary called the twins “some of the nicest dudes you’ll ever meet.” Childs credited them as being two of the main people responsible for leading the Eagles through the unusual training conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic during the offseason.
The Brumbacks — who are both members of the Eagles’ 1,000-pound Iron Eagle club for their combined max lifts in bench, deadlift, squat and hang clean — are also described by Trenary as “some of the hardest workers ever.” It’s another reason why they’re so respected, and why they’ve played at such a high level throughout their three years on the varsity together.
Obviously, the Brumbacks have never had to look very far to find plenty of motivation to work hard, whether they’re on a farm (Childs said they’re both active in the high school’s Future Farmers of America program) or in the playing arena. The Brumbacks also participated in basketball growing up, and they’ve been successful in track & field for the Eagles.
“We’ve always been with each other. We do all the same things, play the same sports,” Luke said. “It’s perfect.”
Naturally, the sport they love the most is football, which they’ve been playing for eight years. Though Sam will make the move to blocking back on offense this year, for the most part, the duo has been known best for playing at linebacker and offensive guard, the same positions their father Clay played at Clarke County High School.
“We’ve always been pretty competitive with each other,” said Luke of his relationship with Sam. “We push each other, whether it’s conditioning or the weight room.”
The brothers say their competitive relationship can get a little intense at times, but it’s nothing over the top. Childs said the brothers have always had a low-key, business-like approach, so even when people try to throw another competitive element into the mix by suggesting their younger sister Ellie — a basketball standout — is a better athlete than them, it doesn’t get them too riled up.
“We constantly mess with them,” Childs said. “But you can’t really get their goat.”
Sam has proved over the last two years he can get just about anyone on the football field, though.
Sam has been an inside linebacker from the start of his varsity career at Clarke County, and his 214 tackles over that time (113 last year) are the second most among area players.
“I just love it. You get to be in on every play,” said Sam when asked about what he likes about playing inside linebacker. “You get to hit, you get to tackle. It’s the best position ever.”
Childs said Sam impressed him greatly during the 2018 preseason, and he’s been a fixture as a starting linebacker ever since. Sam is required to make the team’s defensive calls in the huddle.
“He’s extremely smart and knows what his keys are,” Childs said. “He’s quick and trusts his eyes.”
Due to an injury, Sam also became a starter on offense at right guard early in his junior season. The Brumbacks have been important chess pieces throughout their careers, as Childs notes that both of them have played center and Luke has played defensive end and tackle.
“Whatever you ask them to do, they do it,” Childs said.
This year, Childs asked Sam to move to blocking back on offense, a position formerly occupied by another star linebacker in 2020 graduate Cody Sowers. Sam said he’s excited about it.
“Our blocking backs are another version of a lineman,” Childs said. “Sam’s going to be good at it because he can move and block in space.” ‘
Luke’s agility is why he’s successful at left guard. Luke’s been making starts at that position since he was a sophomore.
“I love pulling,” Luke said. “And it’s just fun to be down on the line, getting tough.”
Childs said Luke definitely plays a big role in the success of the offense.
“He’s extremely intelligent and moves extremely well for a guard,” Childs said. “When he was younger, he was really light, so he had to battle not being able to move people as much. But as he’s gotten older and stronger and bigger, we’ve changed a little with how we’re pulling with the second level with him. He does a good job of pulling from that weak side and getting up on the second level to the linebackers.
“And he has to make a lot of the line calls on the weak side of the offensive line. He’s very important over there, making sure we’re getting in the right scheme when we’re trying to block.”
And while Luke has played some on defense, now he’ll be starting side by side next to his brother at linebacker.
“We’re excited,” Sam said. “[I think being a twin] will help us there, because we know what each other’s thinking, and we’ll be able to communicate well.”
And if Luke has a question, he knows he can turn to Sam to explain to him. Trenary said both Brumbacks never hesitate to ask questions so they can be better players.
There’s a lot of things about the upcoming season that Childs is looking forward to, and seeing the Brumbacks get the most out of each other is definitely one of the main things that he will savor.
“It will be fun to watch those kids, who have been side by side all their life, finish their high school career playing side by side,” Childs said. “They’re just outstanding kids.”
