The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber panel discussion included, from left: Sara Weinstein, work-based learning coach for WPS; Alison Post, work-based learning coordinator for FCPS; Shaine Coleman, work-based learning and transition coordinator for CCPS; Mary Beth Echeverria, supervisor of career and technical education for FCPS and moderator of the panel discussion; Joseph Dewald, VP of contact center operations at Navy Federal Credit Union; Keighley Gore, marketing manager for Gore’s Fresh Meats.