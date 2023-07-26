Top of Virginia Regional Chamber hosted a panel discussion Tuesday afternoon with work-based learning coaches from local school systems, and business owners who have taken on student workers in previous years.
The audience was comprised mostly of local business owners, with some teachers and chamber members in the mix as well. The event’s goal was to connect business leaders and educators to strengthen the ever-growing student workforce in Clarke County, Frederick County and Winchester.
“This is a continuation of the conversation that we started years ago, about 2016, and the chamber has been a wonderful partner in giving us the opportunity to talk to community leaders about work-based learning and the advantages not only for students, but for them (leaders) to tap into that talent while they’re (students) still with us (schools), and can work collaboratively to help those students become better employees,” said Mary Beth Echevierria, supervisor of Career and Technical Education for Frederick County Public Schools.
Echivierria moderated the panel discussion, which featured work-based learning coaches from all three school divisions, as well as business owners who have participated in these programs.
Panelists spoke to the mutually beneficial nature of work-based learning.
Students, educators said, get the chance to work in a hands-on environment in a field that they may or may not decide to pursue in the future.
“It’s providing an opportunity that they might not know exists,” said Alison Post, the work-based learning coordinator for Frederick County Public Schools.
Business owners, in turn, gain a reliable workforce. This is because students who take on these jobs through school have coaches who help them become better employees every step of the way.
Students who do internships are required to complete 280 hours throughout the school year to receive credit. Externships, which are geared toward students who are involved in other activities or aren’t sure what field they want to pursue, require a minimum of 40 hours during the school year. While these do not count for school credit, they do fulfill a graduation requirement.
There’s also cooperative education programs, which require 280 hours in a field related to career technical education (CTE). Internships can be paid or unpaid, while co-ops are always paid. Externships are unpaid experiences.
All programs are integrated into school curriculum to help give students the support they need while working toward career readiness.
Then, when it comes time for students to enter the workforce, companies have the advantage of hiring employees who already have a strong foundation in how things operate.
Sara Weinstein, a work-based learning coach for Winchester Public Schools, shared a story about two students who completed work-based learning programs as high school seniors, then were hired by the company they interned with full-time. Eventually, the two former students were speakers at an event for prospective work-based learning students.
While this push for career readiness has been a conversation for quite a few years now, all three school districts are continuing to expand their opportunities. Clarke County recently added a culinary arts program to their repertoire. Winchester, Weinstein said, is looking to add HVAC and plumbing programs. Frederick County offers a pharmacy technician program. In previous years, students have taken on jobs in welding, libraries, IT, construction, agriculture and more.
Shenandoah University and Laurel Ridge Community College also offer work-based learning programs.
Business owners are encouraged to participate in any capacity they can, whether that looks like bringing in students for job shadowing, coming into the classroom to speak with kids, or opening up spots for internships or co-ops.
All of these programs are meant to provide opportunities and experiences outside the classroom that align with career interests, which administrators said is important for students.
“You can’t be what you can’t see,” Echeverria said.
