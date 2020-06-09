BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $23,323 state grant to help place a school resource officer (SRO) at D.G. Cooley Elementary School.
If the Clarke County Board of Supervisors accepts the grant, all four county schools will have an SRO.
Sheriff Tony Roper told the supervisors’ Finance Committee about the grant on Monday. The full board will consider accepting the grant when it meets next Tuesday.
The Sheriff’s Office also has been awarded a $29,480 grant to help retain Boyce Elementary School’s resource officer for a second year.
Both grants are from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS).
Including salary and benefits, the total cost of the Boyce SRO position in the new fiscal year that will start July 1 is anticipated to be $69,023. The cost for the new officer at Cooley is expected to total $54,609.
Plans are to transfer a current road deputy into the Cooley job. A new deputy then would be hired, said Travis Sumption, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office.
Basically, the Boyce SRO is to be paid more than the Cooley officer because he has more experience in law enforcement, Sumption said.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, SROs work closely with school administrators to create a safer environment for both students and employees. Like other sworn law enforcement officers, they respond to calls for help, document incidents of crime and are able to make arrests. They have other duties, too, including helping to mentor young people and providing them information about how laws pertain to them.
Roper said it’s important to have SROs at schools because they are “able to respond quickly if something happens” that threatens safety on campus.
“When parents see their children off to school, there’s an incredible expectation that they’re going to be safe” there, he said.
County Administrator Chris Boies said it’s also important for children to develop positive relationships with law enforcement officers and see that their main role in the community is to protect and serve people, not just arrest criminals.
“We want people to feel comfortable reporting (crimes and mischief) to us and talking to us,” Roper said.
The SRO position at Clarke County High School once was funded with help from a grant but now is solely funded by the county. Like his counterpart at Boyce, the Johnson-Williams Middle School officer is being funded partially through a DCJS grant.
Grants eventually run out, though, and officials realize the county eventually may have to fund the SROs entirely on its own.
Three years of eligibility are left on the grant helping to fund the Boyce SRO, Sumption said. The Cooley grant is eligible for continuation for four years, he said.
“It’s a pretty difficult process” to obtain grants to hire resource officers, Roper said. The officers’ duties and localities’ financial situations and needs must be well-documented.
Asked why Clarke County has repeatedly been successful in getting SRO grants, Roper said he doesn’t know. He’s just glad that the Sheriff’s Office is receiving them, he added.
