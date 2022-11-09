It’s not often a team gets a chance to compete in the playoffs against the same school that knocked it out of the postseason the previous year.
Clarke County (7-3), seeded fourth in Region 2B, has that opportunity on Thursday night when No. 5 Stuarts Draft (7-3) visits Feltner Stadium for a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Led by 272 rushing yards and five touchdowns from the graduated Aaron Nice, the Cougars defeated the Eagles 33-3 in last year’s Region 2B semifinals in Stuarts Draft.
What happened last year is the furthest thing from head coach Clarke coach Casey Childs’ mind, though. An Eagles team that hasn’t been at full strength for almost the entire year won’t be at 100 percent against Stuarts Draft, and Childs is just focused on doing whatever it takes to beat a quality team.
“Stuarts Draft is a really good program with really good coaches, and they do a good job,” Childs said. “We’re just concentrating on trying to play well so we can get a victory on Thursday.”
Clarke County will be without senior quarterback/defensive back Matthew Sipe for the second straight game, but his sophomore cousin Tanner Sipe did well while filling in at both spots in last week’s 34-16 win against Page County. Tanner demonstrated a strong arm and completed 3 of 3 passes for 65 yards and rushed three times for 16 yards. He also played well when he replaced Matthew in the second half two weeks ago in a 28-14 defeat to Luray.
“I thought he was awesome against Page,” said Childs, who also had high praise for how Tanner played against Luray. “He’s seen some time, and we know he’s going to be solid for us. Just like with everybody else, we need to make sure we’re doing everything we can do to put him in the best possible positions.”
Clarke County wing back and defensive back Will Booker is a question mark for Thursday’s game, as he had a noticeable limp after getting banged up early against Page County.
“We’re hoping he’s playing,” Childs said. “Let’s put it that way. We can’t afford anyone else going down, that’s for sure.”
Luray is the one common opponent for Clarke County and Stuarts Draft. The Cougars lost 49-0 to the Bulldogs on Sept. 20. The Bulldogs average 21.2 points per game and are surrendering 18.5.
“They’re not as big as they were last year, but they still have good size,” Childs said. “Their quarterback is extremely athletic, their running backs can all move. They spread the entire field and can play in space, but they still run a lot of power.”
The Bulldogs and their shotgun wing-T offense return sophomore Landon Graber as their starting quarterback. Luray’s top running back is another sophomore in 5-foot-10, 180-pound Da’Shea Smith.
“[Smith] runs hard,” Childs said. “He gets the ball and gets downhill quick. That goes for the quarterback as well. They’re a handful. We have to get them before they get out in space.”
Clarke County’s defense is led by sophomore linebackers Carson Chinn (117 tackles) and Wyatt Palmer (70 tackles) and defensive lineman Alofi Sake (79 tackles, 4.5 sacks) and Matthew Tapscott (71 tackles). The Eagles are giving up 15.4 points and 244.6 yards per game.
Led by senior running back Kyler Darlington (117 carries for 824 yards, 13 touchdowns), the Eagles average 23.3 points and 251.6 yards per game. Darlington gained 196 yards and three TDs on 14 carries last week.
Luray’s defense features two returning First Team All-Region 2B selections from last year in senior linebacker Troy Thompson and junior defensive end Kyle Coffey.
“They have athletic linebackers who are going to get downhill,” Childs said. “We’ve got to get them before they start attacking downhill at the line of scrimmage.”
Childs noted that in the Eagles’ losses, they’ve been hurt by pre-snap penalties and turnovers. Clarke was perfect in those areas against Page County.
“This is probably the best top to bottom region tournament we’ve been in quite some time,” Childs said. “Anybody can beat anybody, but you have to take care of the little things to have a chance to win.”
