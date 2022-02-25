BERRYVILLE — The motto for the Clarke County girls' basketball team all year has been "Just watch."
After six straight losing seasons — including a 1-8 campaign last year — the Eagles have taken the Clarke County community on a fantastic journey in 2021-22. Eagles fans have witnessed a trip to the Bull Run District championship game and 16 total wins entering Thursday night's Region 2B semifinals, the most since 2014-15.
Now, they'll have an opportunity to watch Clarke County on Virginia High School League's grandest stage. The third-seeded Eagles defeated No. 7 Page County 62-51 on Thursday to earn the right to play in its first state tournament since that 2014-15 season.
No one outside of the team would have pegged this year's Clarke County team as a state tournament contender before the season. Even entering the postseason, Clarke County (17-8) wasn't an obvious choice after losing its final two regular-season games.
But a gritty Eagles team made it happen. In its latest win, Clarke County wiped out a 10-0 deficit to come out on top against the Panthers (10-14). The Eagles took the lead for good at 17-16 with 3:49 left in the second quarter and had advantages of 25-20 at halftime and 42-30 after three quarters. Clarke County forced 25 total turnovers and limited Page County to 12-of-35 shooting after the opening 10-0 run.
"I feel like a lot of people talk down on [Eagles] girls' basketball," said Clarke County junior forward Willow Oliver, who scored a season-high 17 points and added seven rebounds and six steals. "I feel like this whole season, and tonight, especially, we really proved to them that they're wrong."
If one of the players did encounter someone who had some doubts, they were instructed to give them a message.
"Our coach would always tell us when people would ask us how we think the season is going, or if we think we're going to win a specific game, to just respond, 'Just watch,'" said senior guard Ellie Brumback, who had 10 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and six steals on Thursday.
Clarke County will take on John Marshall or Brunswick in the Class 2 quarterfinals on March 4. Before that, the Eagles (17-8) will face No. 1 Luray (24-2) in Saturday's Region 2B championship game. The defending Class 2 state champion Bulldogs routed No. 5 Central 73-41 in Thursday's other semifinal and have posted a 3-0 record against the Eagles, including a 62-48 win in the Bull Run title game.
Clarke County came into Thursday having won two of three games against Page County this year and defeated the Panthers 48-41 in last week's Bull Run District quarterfinals. Page County started off looking like it just might earn a season split.
The Panthers made four of their first seven shots — Caris Lucas (16 points, five steals) and Gracie Mason (nine points, four steals) each made a 3-pointer — and Clarke County missed its first four shots and struggled to maintain possession against Page County's pressure defense. The Eagles had six turnovers in the first quarter.
Down 10-0 with 3:36 to go in the first quarter, Clarke County head coach Regina Downing called a timeout to try and get her team settled.
"I felt like we came out just a little bit rattled at the beginning of the game," Downing said. "I said the most important thing is we've got to do us. Play our style of basketball. We've got to get out and extend the pressure. If we get out and pressure, things are going to happen.
"I said that defense is something we've relied on all year long. If we just do us, and continue to pressure the ball and play very physical with them, I think at the end of the game, we're going to be there."
Brumback said the Eagles didn't play with enough energy at the game's outset, but there was no question that timeout flipped a switch. Page County made just 3 of its last 13 shots of the half and committed 12 turnovers in the first 16 minutes, including eight in the second quarter.
Down 12-2, Clarke County embarked on a 12-0 run from the 2:02 mark of the first quarter to the 5:44 mark of the second quarter for a 14-12 lead. Hailey Evans (13 points, seven steals, four assists) banked in a 3-pointer to give Clarke County the permanent lead at 17-16. Then, starting with a left-handed hook shot after turning toward the baseline, Oliver scored the Eagles' last three buckets of the half to send Clarke County into halftime with a 25-20 lead.
Oliver came into Thursday averaging just 4.6 points per game, but her scoring was crucial to the Eagles' success against Page County. She scored 11 of her 17 points in the first half and made 8 of her 10 field goal attempts overall, including one 3-pointer late in the first quarter.
Oliver only scored two points on 1-of-7 shooting in Tuesday's quarterfinal win against Madison County, and she had no interest in repeating that performance.
"I wanted to prove if could bounce back," Oliver said. "If I was open, instead of thinking twice, I shot it."
Downing was certainly impressed. She said she also challenged Oliver on an individual level during that first quarter timeout.
"She's one of the players who is capable of doing a lot for us," Downing said. "I tell her it's not all about the scoring. If you get out and just play defense, the offense is going to come to you. She was huge for us. She kept us in the ballgame."
Though the Eagles did pick up their defensive intensity after the first quarter timeout, it was during the third quarter where the Eagles truly put on a show.
They trapped and pressed well past half court, forcing nine turnovers and holding Page County to 4-of-12 shooting in the third quarter. Clarke County increased it lead to 42-30 after three quarters. The Eagles converted many of the turnovers into baskets. Clarke County made seven total field goals and made two of its five 3-pointers in the third quarter.
"Usually in the third quarter, we come out a little slow," Brumback said. "We made sure to come out with high pressure, and we forced more turnovers."
Page County did make it interesting in the fourth quarter, though. Downing wanted the Eagles to slow down, play with more discipline and read the Panther defense in the fourth, but a 6-0 run cut the Eagle lead to 44-38 with 4:27 left.
With the score 45-38, Evans made two baskets that essentially put the Panthers away. She hit a 3-pointer with 3:44 left, then stole the ball at midcourt after a trap and dribbled the ball in for a layup to make it 50-38. Downing and the players said that sequence revved the team up again, and the Eagles maintained a double-digit lead from there to earn their first state berth in seven years.
"I'm excited, and I'm ready to see what next week brings," Evans said.
Keira Rohrbach (16 points, seven rebounds, three steals) and Kaiya Williams (five points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals) also had strong performances for Clarke County.
Eagles players chanted "We're going to the 'ship!" in the locker room after the game. Advancing to the regional final and state tournament is particularly meaningful for Brumback, the team's lone senior who missed the 2021 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
"I'm just so proud of our team, our coaches and our players for pushing through this season," Brumback said.
Downing noted that last year's team was young — the only person who wasn't a freshman or sophomore was the graduated Alison Sipe. This year's team wanted to show last year was not indicative of the team's talent level.
"Those kids really came out trying to prove something," Downing said. "I'm proud of them. We've gone through some adversity the past couple of years, but I told them the most important thing was that they stayed connected. They trusted one another and bought into the hard work."
Page County was also led by Adryn Martin (14 points, eight rebounds).
