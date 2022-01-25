BERRYVILLE — It’s pretty easy to get complacent when you have a 12-point halftime lead.
The Clarke County girls’ basketball team didn’t allow itself to get comfortable on Monday night, though. The Eagles remembered what happened in their first game with Central all too well. And besides, they were enjoying making Central uncomfortable far too much to take their collective foot off the gas pedal.
The Eagles needed just four minutes and 12 seconds to expand their lead from 12 points to 25 points in the third quarter, and Clarke County’s advantage never dipped below 16 points from there en route to a 52-34 win in Bull Run District action.
Clarke County’s defensive intensity made a huge difference on Monday, as the Eagles (8-3, 5-2 Bull Run) forced 28 turnovers and held Central (11-5, 6-4) to 12-of-38 shooting in the final three quarters.
The Eagles’ mindset was also key, as well. Clarke County had to scramble to play catch-up in a 54-46 loss to Central on Jan. 5 after the Falcons went on a 17-0 run in the third quarter to take a 38-25 lead, so the Eagles’ knew they couldn’t relax with a 22-10 halftime advantage on Monday.
“Last time, the third quarter, we came out nonchalantly, lackadaisical, and they took the lead from us and they ended up getting the win,” Clarke County senior guard Ellie Brumback said. “This game, we knew we had to take that energy from the first half and carry it over, and stay positive.
“We came together as a team more in this [game against Central], and our energy was up. We were running the floor. Last game, we were letting them leak out and we weren’t playing that much defense.”
The Eagles needed that relentless attitude from everyone, because their bench was thinner than normal on Monday. Only eight players on Clarke County’s nine-player roster were available due to junior guard Heather Nelson suffering an injury in practice recently.
Even though Central only scored 10 points in the first half (the Falcons trailed 10-2 after one quarter), Clarke County’s defensive intensity was particularly effective in the third quarter. The Eagles forced 10 turnovers in the period while getting turnovers off inbounds passes and in the flow of the game, and they turned those Central miscues into points. Clarke County made 9 of 19 shots and committed only two turnovers in the third quarter.
The Eagles opened the second half with a 17-4 run to take a 39-14 lead with 3:48 left in the third quarter, with Hailey Evans (11 points) capping that stretch with a pretty behind the back dribble near the free-throw line that allowed her to get past the defense and into the lane for a left-handed layup.
Central answered with a 9-0 run to make it 39-23. But Kaiya Williams stepped in front of a backward pass toward half court after the Eagles applied pressure by the sideline. She then ran the floor for a layup with three seconds left in the quarter to make it 43-23, and Clarke County never let Central build any momentum in the fourth period.
Defense is a always a strong suit for Clarke County — the Eagles average nearly 14 steals per game — and Eagles coach Regina Downing loved the edge that the Eagles played with on Monday.
“We take defense personal,” Downing said. “I tell them when you guard your man, take it personal. Your job is to keep that man in front of you. I thought we did a great job defensively. It was mostly the effort that we brought. We hadn’t brought that type of effort in a while. The kids took a lot of pride in what they were doing tonight.
“And we preach understanding defensive angles. I thought they did a real good job of keeping [Central’s players] out of the paint and sending them to the sidelines.”
Williams (13 points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists) said the Eagles’ communication on defense also played a big role in their success.
“We talked a lot,” Williams said. “We struggled our last game [a 58-28 loss to Luray on Friday] and we knew we had to bounce back from it. We did good talking on defense, rotating, and getting where we needed to be.”
Brumback — who got the job done in all phases with 13 points, seven steals, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks — said another thing that helped the Eagles was Central’s frustration. It could be seen in the players’ faces and body language at times, and the Falcons’ coaches and fans often expressed a desire to see more fouls called.
“When you see your opponent is getting annoyed with you a little bit, you know you’re playing good defense,” Brumback said.
Keira Rohrbach added five points, nine rebounds and four steals for Clarke County, which is next in action on Wednesday at Strasburg. Makenna Painter had 20 points overall and nine rebounds in the last three quarters for Central.
