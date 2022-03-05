RICHMOND — Clarke County's girls' basketball players slowly filed out of their locker room on Friday night at Hugeunot High School, and the disappointment and emotion of what had just transpired was written all over their faces.
The Eagles could leave that locker room knowing they gave more than enough effort to win in their first state tournament game since 2015. But they also left wondering what might have happened had they just had a little better execution.
A Clarke County team that trailed throughout almost all of its Class 2 state quarterfinal scrapped and clawed to give itself chances to win at the end of regulation and overtime, but John Marshall survived a wild affair and won 63-60 in overtime.
Eagles coach Regina Downing thought Hailey Evans was hit on the arm as she drove into the middle of the lane toward John Marshall sophomore Kayden Jones for the potential game-winning shot with 10 seconds left in overtime.
But shortly after the public address announcer who was chatty during action throughout the game said "block," the ball settled harmlessly into the hands of the Justices' Jerri Jones underneath the basket, well short of the rim. Jerri Jones passed to Kayden Jones, who fired a deep pass ahead to Yasmin Hall for a layup just before the buzzer that completed the scoring at 63-60 and prompted roars from the John Marshall fan base, which was particularly large due to its boys' team playing East Rockingham in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.
Clarke County (17-10) rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit, harassed John Marshall into 30 turnovers, and got 6-foot-3 junior Old Dominion University commit Jaedyn Cook (20 points) to foul out by drawing a charge with 4:24 left.
But the Eagles couldn't overcome a 21-of-62 shooting performance from the field (33.9 percent), a 17-of-32 showing at the free throw line (53.1 percent), a minus-12 rebounding margin after the first quarter (35-23) and some offensive and defensive letdowns at key junctures against John Marshall (17-6).
"I feel like we had a lot of breakdowns defensively tonight," Downing said. "We kind of lost sight in the first half of doing what we do. In the second half we came back and made some adjustments and got at them, extended the pressure, and pressured up on them, started to play our style of basketball. But backside rebounds and post defense cost us."
The Eagles missed a lot of shots that were closer to the basket than free throws, several of which looked like they might go down but rolled off the rim.
"I definitely feel like we could have won this game, 100 percent," said junior forward Keira Rohrbach, who starred with 21 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three blocks and played solid defense on Cook. "We were right there. We just missed a couple of shots."
Clarke County's fortitude was impressive. The Eagles fell behind 12-4 with 3:24 left in the first quarter and 16-9 after the opening eight minutes. Rohrbach made it 19-18 when she spun around Ebony Henderson in the high post and drove the lane for a layup while being fouled, though she did miss the ensuing free throw with 3:24 left in the second quarter.
The last 12 points of the half went to John Marshall, including the last eight in 2:11 with Rorhbach on the bench with an injury. Rohrbach said one of her teammates was pushed into her ankle.
With most of her teammates struggling to find consistency on offense, Rohrbach's presence on the floor was essential. After scoring the first two points of overtime on two free throws to make it 56-54, she fouled out with 2:36 left in overtime and the score tied at 56-56. The Eagles only scored four points from there.
Rohrbach was limping noticeably after the game, but she returned to start the second half and scored 14 of her points after halftime, including a 6-of-9 performance at the free throw line after the break. Rohrbach said the desire to keep the career going for Clarke County's one senior, Ellie Brumback (seven points, 11 assists, eight rebounds, five steals, two blocks) was a motivator.
"I wanted to do it for her," Rohrbach said. "I think I definitely gave everything I got. But I feel like there's always more you can give after any game."
Downing said she told Rohrbach before the game she needed to be the best player on the floor.
"She took it personal," Downing said. "She really got out there. When we run our offense through her, it's tough to beat us. She's huge for us, and I think that's one of the better games she's played this season."
Clarke County's entire team turned the game into a thriller in the second half, starting with a 7-0 run out of the break that made it 31-25 John Marshall just 83 seconds into the second half.
With the score 37-26, Cook went to the bench for the rest of the third quarter with her fourth foul with 5:23 left, and the Eagles closed to within 45-39 on a bank shot by Brumback at the buzzer.
Cook was called for a charge with 4:24 left and fouled out with the score 51-47, and the Eagles responded with a 7-0 run to take their first lead of the game at 54-51. Selene Good, who had a strong performance for the Eagles and scored eight points, completed the run with a traditional three-point play with 2:40 left.
Clarke County would not score again in regulation though. The Eagles had three straight turnovers as the Justices tied it up at 54-54. Clarke County had the ball with 32 seconds left and a chance to win. But the Eagles kept dribbling and passing until finally Evans took a rushed 3-pointer from the right side that sailed long and hit the backboard.
"We were trying to get the best shot possible," Evans said.
In overtime, Evans (11 points, eight rebounds, two steals) tied the game at 60 on a bank shot with 51 seconds left, but little went right from the Eagles from there. Kayden Jones (17 points) hit 1 of 2 free throws as Good fouled out with 44 seconds left to make it 61-60, Brumback missed two free throws, then Clarke County didn't get a foul call on Evans' drive.
It was a tough way for the Eagles to end their season, but there was a lot to feel good about. Clarke County ended a run of six straight losing seasons this year, and took a major step forward after last year's 1-8 season.
"I told the kids I'm very proud of them," Downing said. "These kids put in the hard work, came in every day at practice, focused and busted their butt. When the kids had adversity, they bought into coming together and playing with each other."
"I'm proud of this team," Evans said. "I feel like I won't have a team like this one ever again."
"We always in the huddle say 'Family,' instead of 'Eagles,'" Brumback said. "This team was my second family. Having a program like this is just so awesome for the girls next year."
Downing will certainly miss Brumback.
"If it wasn't for Ellie, we wouldn't be here," Downing said. "It's her leadership, her hustle, her desire, the positivity she brings each and every day ... she challenged the kids, each and every one of them, to work hard, and it's going to be tough losing her."
With Clarke returning eight other players , it certainly has a chance to be even more formidable. The Eagles will be aided by the return of one of their top defenders and ballhandlers, Emma Nelson, after she was lost for the year with a knee injury in January.
"I told them they've tasted what it's like to be here in the state tournament," Downing said. "It's hard, it's tough. but you're capable of getting back here if you want to."
Kaiya Williams added nine points and three steals for Clarke County. John Marshall will play Luray, a 70-51 winner over Brunswick, in the Class 2 semifinals.
