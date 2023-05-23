BERRYVILLE — Much of the first half on May 12 featured an unusual sight on the Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium scoreboard — an opponent with a goal, and the powerful Clarke County girls’ soccer team with none.
Strasburg had scored in the eighth minute, just the second goal that the Eagles had conceded in 14 games at that point in the season.
With less than 10 minutes left in the first half, Clarke County had applied pressure on the Rams but still trailed its Bull Run District district rival by that 1-0 score.
But in the last seven minutes, the Eagles — who were playing without their third-leading scorer, junior wing Summer Toone — pumped in two goals to take a 2-1 halftime lead, then added three more in the second half for a 5-1 victory. Summer’s twin sister Madison — who leads the team in goals (38) and assists (19) this year heading into Tuesday’s Bull Run District tournament semifinal with Strasburg — had two of the goals.
Even when Clarke County has been challenged like it was against Strasburg, the Eagles have found a way to post lopsided final results every time in the lowest scoring high school sport. Clarke County has sent balls across the goal line 120 times (7.5 goals per game) and given up just the two goals (the Rams had the other one, on April 11). Class 3 Warren County (4-0 on March 27) is the only other team to come as close as four goals against the Eagles.
The Bull Run District regular-season champions are 16-0 heading into Tuesday’s game with Strasburg and will compete in next week’s Region 2B tournament regardless of how they fare in the Bull Run tournament.
Of course, Clarke County was steamrolling opponents at this time last year as well as it looked to defend its 2021 Class 2 state championship. The Eagles won their first 20 games to run their overall winning streak to 33, but surprisingly fell to Luray in the Region 2B championship game and Poquoson in the state quarterfinals.
For several reasons — including the return of Madison Toone after not playing in 2022 due to an injury and the steady leadership of new head coach Ray Hawkins — this year’s Clarke County team appears poised to make a postseason run similar to the one it made in 2021, when the Eagles went 13-0 and secured the program’s first state championship trophy since 2006.
“I think towards the end [of 2022], we were waiting to get to that state final as we had the year before, so I think we kind of took [our success] for granted just a little bit,” said junior midfielder Campbell Neiman during an interview session after practice on May 10, two days before the regular-season home game with Strasburg. “There was a lot of hope, and we all wanted to put in the work to get there. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.
“Hopefully, this year everything’s looking better. We know we have to work for it. Every game could be our last. Just from experiencing that last [year], we’re ready to take [everything] on this year.”
The Eagles are far removed from the tumultuous end to their 2022 season.
After losing 3-2 to Luray — a team they had beaten 8-0 and 3-1 during the regular season — in the regional title game, Clarke County traveled to Poquoson. The Eagles beat the Islanders 4-0 in the 2021 state semifinals, but fell 2-1 in the 2022 state quarters.
The game marked the final one as head coach for Jon Cousins, who had served in that capacity for Clarke County since 2019. In late June of last year, Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop would say it was Cousins’ behavior at that game that resulted in him no longer being employed by CCPS.
In late September of last year, the Eagles learned they would get to move on with Hawkins as their head coach. This is Hawkins’ second year as a social studies teacher at Clarke County High School. Hawkins arrived for the 2021-22 school year after previously working at Woodland High School outside of Charleston in South Carolina. He started the program at Woodland from scratch in 2010 and eventually guided the school to a 2019 state quarterfinal berth.
Neiman said Hawkins has done well guiding the team. Neiman said many of the players knew him as a teacher before he became their head coach and have him as a teacher currently. Cousins has worked as a teacher in Loudoun County Public Schools for nearly two decades, so the players only knew him through soccer.
“[Hawkins is] really good at getting his point across,” said Neiman, one of three returning All-State players for Clarke County this year along with junior center back Lily Suling and junior forward Kelsey Elrod. “It’s kind of a different kind of experience than last year, because we see him all the time, and it’s really open communication.”
Summer Toone said she appreciates the feedback from Hawkins.
“It’s always positive,” said Summer, who was expected to be back in action this week after missing the last three regular-season games with an injury. “He always wants the best for all of us. He always keeps us on the right track and keeps us focused. And he likes to jump in and help us with the drills in practice, so it’s fun.”
Hawkins said he’s enjoying coaching the Eagles greatly, and the players’ experience has helped with the transition to his leadership. Hawkins said about three times as many girls play club soccer with Clarke compared to the players who came to him at Woodland. As a result, Hawkins hasn’t tried to complicate things with the Eagle players.
“I’ve been trying to get out of their way and make sure they’re out of their way,” Hawkins said. “They have really good chemistry and have been playing together since they were tiny. It’s easy, free-flow with their game. Sometimes they make mistakes, but it’s easily correctable.
“We focus on unselfish play. They work the ball around really well. You can kind of see it with four kids in double-digit goals. Almost everyone has an assist. We’re trying to play high-pressure, and we’re trying to make quick decisions on the ball.”
As good as Clarke County was last year, there’s no question that the Eagles are better with Madison Toone on the team this year.
As a freshman, Madison scored an incredible 36 goals in 13 games as a forward. Last year, she planned on playing for the Eagles, but she suffered a stress fracture that kept her out of action until April. Madison also plays for the club team TSJ FC Virginia based in Fairfax, so she didn’t want to put too much stress on her body by playing for two teams while trying to work her way back into shape.
Madison is happy to be playing for the Eagles again.
“It’s really exciting to play in front of your hometown,” Madison said. “I like playing with all the hometown friends and everyone I grew up playing soccer with. It’s been really fun.”
This year, Hawkins has used Madison as an attacking midfielder, which is also her role for TSJ FC Virginia. That’s allowed her to not only be a dominant goal scorer but also help her create more for her teammates.
That includes Summer. As a freshman, Summer played outside back for the Eagles, so the twins didn’t get to connect much on the field. As a sophomore, Summer proved she was also an elite goal-scorer after being moved up top, compiling 21 goals and nine assists en route to earning First Team All-Region 2B honors.
Now, both Toones are part of the attack, and the Eagles as a whole are benefiting. Summer has 18 goals and seven assists despite missing four games (both Toone sisters did not play in the season opener due to another commitment).
“Definitely playing midfield this year, it’s a lot easier for me to find her feet,” Madison said. “Playing in club together, too, we just have that connection. We know where we’re going to be and where the ball’s going to be. We have high expectations for each other.”
The Toone sisters have plenty of help filling up the net thanks to Elrod (27 goals, 11 assists) and sophomore Leah Mitchell (16 goals, three assists) and junior All-Region wing Olivia Morise (five goals, nine assists).
“Since we’ve all played together for a while, we’re pretty good at connecting passes and knowing where to be,” Elrod said.
Neiman and senior Audrey Price have played key roles as defensive midfielders. It’s a different role for Neiman than last year, when she had 19 goals and a team-high 18 assists, but she’s embraced it. As a captain, she wants to do whatever she can to help the team.
Given that Clarke has only given up two goals, having Neiman in a defensive role is working out pretty well.
Clarke County’s back line features Suling, who has 14 assists and takes many of the team’s corner kicks and free kicks. Either sophomore Kylee Goforth or Morgan Walker is the second center back, and the back line also includes senior Ella O’Donnell (six assists) at left back and junior Sidney Shinabery at right back. Following a surgery, senior Bailey Mayo — a key defender for three years — played for the first time all season in the May 12 game against Strasburg. First-year starting goalkeeper Avery Shinabery, Sidney’s twin sister, has only been required to make 1.9 saves per game.
“It has been an adjustment since we had a lot of seniors who left last year,” said Suling of a Clarke defense that lost All-State selection Hannah Wagner, as well as All-State goalkeeper Emma Rogers. “But I think we’ve adjusted well and we’ve improved a lot from the beginning of the season. Me and Sidney I think work well together bringing everyone together so we’re a solid defense.”
O’Donnell initially became a defender out of necessity, and it’s worked out well. A proven offensive player who had five goals and eight assists last year and two goals in the 4-0 state championship win over Radford in 2021, Hawkins initially had O’Donnell in an attacking midfielder role this season.
“Ella’s one of those players that’s going to play great everywhere,” Hawkins said. “She’s very unselfish. She’d rather set everybody else up for goals.
“We were against Riverside [in a preseason scrimmage] and we had a lot of injuries and the Toones were at a [club] tournament. We were down to very few people who could play in the back, and she did a great job.”
Clarke County has navigated the regular season exceptionally well. Now it’s time to see if the Eagles can get the ending they’ve experienced before and desire to accomplish again.
“I do think that if we work together and play like we have, and we continue to improve, I do think that we have a good chance [of winning a state title],” Suling said.
