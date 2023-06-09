SALEM — As players from the Clarke County girls' soccer team sat on a hill just outside of Roanoke College's Kerr Stadium and removed their cleats following their game Friday, senior defender Ella O'Donnell asked head coach Ray Hawkins if players could go to Tropical Smoothie later.
"I think you can go anywhere you want," the first-year head coach replied.
After knocking off both 2022 Class 2 state finalists in a four-day span, the Eagles certainly did deserve a reward on Friday. And now they just need one more win for the biggest prize of all.
Three days after scoring three goals in the first 15 minutes against 2022 state runner-up Poquoson, Clarke County scored three goals in the first 15 minutes against defending state champion Glenvar in a 6-0 win in the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals. Both squads vanquished by the Eagles returned nine starters and three All-State players from last year.
Clarke County will attempt to win its second state title in three years on Saturday when it takes on Central of Wise County (17-3-2) — a 2-0 winner over Bruton in Friday's second semifinal — at 10 a.m. at Kerr Stadium in the championship game. It will be the second state championship battle of the year between the two schools, with the Eagles having beaten the Warriors in the girls' basketball state championship game in the winter.
Clarke County will go into it rolling.
"I think [Friday] was one of the best games we've played, if not the best game we've played, this season," said junior wing Olivia Morise, who scored both of her goals in the opening 15 minutes. "Whether that's the excitement of states, or the [wider, artificial turf] field, I don't know. But I think it was one of our best games."
Junior attacking midfielder Madison Toone had three goals and one assist, junior left wing Summer Toone had one goal and two assists, and junior forward Kelsey Elroad had two assists for the Eagles (23-0), who had a 28-7 shot advantage against the Highlanders (17-5) after recording a 26-5 shot edge against Poquoson.
"[The players] carried out the game plan perfectly," Hawkins said. "They played the ball quickly. We were a little bit worried about the turf affecting their passes, but that didn't happen at all. The only thing I was worried about with Glenvar was they were very physical. It's hard to win tackles with them, but we played it fast enough that they couldn't get to us."
Morise said she was nervous about taking on the reigning champs on Friday, but the Eagles players gave each other plenty of reasons to feel confident at kick-off.
"We had a good talk beforehand, and built each other up," Morise said.
It took less than six minutes for the Eagles to build a lead it would not give up. Senior midfielder Audrey Price played a ball along the ground between Glenvar defenders on the right side of the field, and Morise ran onto it and knocked it in.
The Kerr Stadium field is significantly wider than most high school soccer fields, which are typically surrounded by 400-meter tracks in multi-purpose stadiums. Clarke County made full use of the width, and one way it took advantage was by spreading the Highlanders out and creating wide passing lanes for through passes like Price's.
"It definitely helped us," said Hawkins of the field width. "Our wingers are meant to play wide. We tell them to play wide all the time. That really spread out their defense to open up gaps for through balls. We knew their back line was kind of suspect. They weren't that fast."
The Highlanders then made the mistake of letting Madison Toone get behind them for a goal just 30 seconds later. Madison believed Summer played her the ball that traveled high in the air before she ran onto it.
"I think I recognized the high line, and I took advantage of it," Madison Toone said.
Morise said getting two goals so close together provided a major boost,
"We definitely want to come out strong," Madison Toone added. "I think that sets a tone for the rest of the game."
Morise scored from 12 yards out in the 15th minute when a cross from the left side from Elrod glanced off a defender's foot and went to her. Madison Toone closed the first-half scoring in the 31st minute after taking a pass into space from Summer Toone. In the second half, Madison Toone scored on a rebound off an Elrod shot and Madison Toone assisted Summer Toone for a goal, both in the first 12 minutes.
The Eagles also played an excellent defensive game, with keeper Avery Shinabery needing to make only two saves. Bailey Mayo and Lily Suling played as the center backs and Ella O'Donnell and Sidney Shinabery played as the outside backs.
