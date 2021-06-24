BERRYVILLE — Before the season started, Clarke County girls' soccer coach Jon Cousins loved his team's talent level, but added, "we’re old and young, so we just have to figure out how to play as a team and play for each other.”
On the biggest stage of all, the Eagles showed just how much of a team they are, and just how much they love playing for each other.
Undefeated Clarke County beat Radford 4-0 in the Class 2 championship game on Wednesday at Feltner Stadium for its third Virginia High School League state title in program history and its first since 2006, when Clarke County beat Radford for the second straight time in the Group A championship game.
The Eagles began the year with a mix of veterans (seven juniors, five seniors) and youth (five freshmen, two sophomores) before adding five JV players for the stretch run. It wound up being the perfect mix.
"In our first regular-season practice, we set a goal to win states," said Clarke County senior defender Alison Sipe, shortly after every player on the team rang the Victory Bell outside the Feltner Stadium fence. "It's really nice to see that play out and us get that state ring.
"Just our chemistry and bond on and off the field, I feel like we all jell so well. We've all played together for so long. This is awesome."
After Clarke County (13-0) and Radford (10-4) felt each other out in the opening 10 minutes, the Eagles established themselves as the superior team for the last 70 in front of a crowd of more than 600 people.
Junior Maya Marasco scored 11 minutes into the game to propel the Eagles to a 2-0 halftime lead. Clarke County allowed only two shots in the second half to finish with a 16-9 shot edge, and only one of those nine Radford shots was a truly dangerous one. Sophomore forward Ella O'Donnell put the finishing touches on the win with two goals 45 seconds apart with seven minutes left.
The Eagles didn't play enough games to set a team record for wins this year, but they might have set a record for hugs.
When the final whistle blew, the players on the sideline ran to the players on the field to embrace as many people as they could. Clarke County's team then came together as a group on the side of the field closest to the scoreboard that displays the Eagles' championship history.
After receiving their state championship medals and plaque, Clarke County's players jumped up and down as a group. Finally, they were directed over to the Victory Bell, which gave them a chance to share their joy with family and friends as the sound of the bell mixed in with the cheers of the large Eagles fan base.
"I love these girls," said Marasco, who also assisted O'Donnell's first goal. "I have such a strong connection with all of them, and I feel like we're so close. This season has just been absolutely amazing."
What made the victory even more impressive was that the Eagles did not have the services of the freshman Toone twins, Madison and Summer, who are in California due to a club soccer commitment. A forward, Madison led the Eagles with 35 goals and earned Region 2B and Bull Run District Player of the Year honors, while Summer has been a key defender and midfielder.
While the Toones certainly could have helped, Cousins emphasized to his players that they had proven they didn't need the Toones on the field to be an exceptional team. Both Toones came off the bench for Clarke County, and Cousins pointed out that the Eagles led 4-2 on May 18 against a 5-0 Luray team before Madison had taken the field.
"They're a really cohesive team," Cousins said. "They work well together, they find each other [on the field], they like each other, they get along, they're supportive. High school is a short season, so I don't do all these different drills. We basically do the same thing in practice every day.
"I teach the kids what their roles are, how to find each other, and how to play as a team. The pregame speech from the coaches was that we trusted them, we believed in them, and we knew they could do it."
Sipe said, "We knew without Madison, who's obviously our top scorer, that it was going to be a challenge. But I feel like we completely set the bar high from the start. Our passes were crisp. We went to every ball. We just wanted it more, I thought."
A couple of perfect passes helped Clarke County get started on the road to victory.
The Eagles struck first in the 11th minute. Senior midfielder Emma Massanopoli played the ball from the middle of the field into space behind the defense on the left side. Senior midfielder Sophia Deem ran onto it, and she played the ball along the ground into the center of the box. Marasco ran onto it and hit the ball from seven yards out on her first touch high into the net.
"It was just a beautiful pass into me [from Massanopoli]," Deem said. "Then I just saw Maya right there and crossed it to her."
"Emma's one of our best passers, if not the best," Cousins said. "She distributes the ball exceptionally well."
Cousins expressed some concerns about Marasco's availability for Wednesday after Monday's 4-0 semifinal win over Poquoson. Marasco was carried off the field midway through the second half after a collision with the Islanders goalkeeper.
Marasco said it turned out to be just a bone bruise, but she said even if the injury was more severe she couldn't imagine not playing. Normally a center midfielder, Cousins started Marasco at forward in hopes of getting the Eagles off to a strong start, and one of the smallest players on the field came up big.
"It felt good that [Cousins] trusted me enough to put me up there," said Marasco, who was eventually moved back to her normal midfield spot. "I got the job done."
"She's a scrapper, she's a fighter, and she's a really good player," Cousins said.
In the 16th minute, Sipe had the Eagles fans roaring again.
Cousins moved Sipe up from center back to a defensive midfield position in the 14th minute in order to disrupt the Radford attack at a higher spot on the field. But the move also aided Clarke County's offense.
Shortly after being stopped by Bobcats goalkeeper Caroline Wheeler (six saves) on a shot to the near left post, a wide-open Sipe blasted a shot from inside 30 yards toward the far right side of the goal that was too high for Wheeler, making it 2-0.
"I feel getting those [early] goals calmed us down and took the nerves away even more," Sipe said.
Radford had a 7-6 shot edge at the half, but none of those attempts tested Eagles goalkeeper Emma Rogers (two saves in the first half).
The Bobcats created some better chances in the second half, but Rogers made two saves on just two shots for a total of four for the game. The first save was a tough one, as Rogers had to dive to the turf toward the left post six minutes into the second half to stop a scoring attempt by Kylie Leahy, who redirected a cross from the left side.
Clarke County controlled the rest of the game, but Cousins didn't feel comfortable until O'Donnell put away two goals on shots from inside 10 yards around the seven-minute mark. Marasco and Campbell Neiman set up the goals with short penetrating passes that put O'Donnell in strong positions.
Cousins knew the Eagles were going to need a few players to step up because of how well Madison Toone finishes around net, and he couldn't have been prouder with how well O'Donnell delivered.
"[Madison Toone] is literally one of the best players I've ever seen," O'Donnell said. "We wanted to win for [Madison and Summer] because they weren't able to be here, and we had to step up without them.
"[Getting those goals late], it was like, 'We got this.' We locked it in and it made us feel like, 'We're actually winning this [state title],' and everybody was happy about it."
The joy the team experienced is something they'll always remember, particularly the team's seniors. Sipe, Massanopoli, Deem, defender Sophia Brown and forward Kinsley Myers make up the group.
"This is literally everything to us," Deem said. "Our coach made it our goal at the beginning of the season that we haven't won [anything] until we win states. We couldn't have done it without him. He's so supportive."
The Eagles players got support from Cousins, assistant coaches Kayla Phaneuf and Robert Franz, and the entire Clarke County community. Cousins said prior to the game, the Eagles traveled around Berryville on a bus and were escorted by trucks so they could drive around slowly, and people lined the streets with signs, rang cowbells, and shouted encouragement.
Cousins said it meant a great deal to see that level of community involvement. He felt like it gave the team more energy and confidence, and that helped the Eagles achieve a deserving result.
Wednesday's game wrapped up one of the best seasons in Clarke County's rich history. The Eagles made the state tournament for the first time since 2018, played in their first state final since 2011, and for the first time since 2007 they won an outright Bull Run District regular-season title and a region title.
"This team found a way," said Cousins, who had a cooler of water dumped on him by his players after the game. "I'm so proud of them. I didn't have a doubt in my mind that they could do it. And it's good for the seniors to go out like this. They wanted a state title. They're in tears.
"This team was an amazing bunch of kids. They were a lot of fun to coach."
